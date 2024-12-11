200-acre Tealing electricity substation plan sparks flood of local objections

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
200-acre Tealing electricity substation plan sparks flood of local objections

The substation on farmland in the shadow of the Sidlaw Hills would transfer power to a proposed 400kV line of 'super-pylons' running from Angus to Aberdeenshire.

By Graham Brown
People living in and around Tealing are fighting the substation proposal. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Detailed plans for a major electricity substation which would send power along a line of ‘super-pylons’ stretching from Angus to Aberdeenshire have been revealed.

The Tealing development would cover almost 200 acres of farmland in the shadow of the Sidlaw Hills.

It would transfer renewable energy from huge offshore windfarms and onshore sources along the planned 400kV overhead line stretching from Tealing to Kintore.

Energy giant SSEN has now submitted a detailed planning application for the Balkemback Farm scheme with Angus Council.

It would site close to an existing substation at Tealing.

Tealing electricity substation.
The SSEN Transmisison Tealing substation, north of Dundee. Image: SSEN Transmission

Dozens of local objections have already been lodged.

Some criticised the narrow time window over the festive period for representation to be made.

But Angus Council has extended the deadline for comments on the application until January 31 next year.

What does the Tealing plan involve?

The site sits just west of Tealing village and around 2.5 kilometres from the A90 Dundee to Aberdeen dual carriageway.

It would see the creation of a 22-bay, 400/275 kV air insulated switchgear (AIS) substation on a site totalling 77 hectares.

The level platform on which the substation would sit would cover 675m by 285m, running east-west.

Tealing electricity substation public meeting.
Tealing residents turned out in force at a public drop-in session for the substation proposal. Image: Supplied

Other key components include:

  • New permanent access road east of the site from Emmock Road
  • Construction of a culvert over a watercourse that drains to the Fithie Burn to the south
  • Widening of the access track at Emmock Road for HGVs
  • Single storey control building
  • Landscaping, including screening bunds and new planting

SSEN’s local consultation included a Tealing Hall meeting in May.

Planning agents say: “The applicant has given careful consideration to the siting, design, layout and access to ensure it is in the most suitable location, and that it is designed with sensitivity given to its local context.

“The proposal seeks to deliver a functional development, which avoids significant impacts.”

The Tealing application comes as SSEN Transmission submitted a plan to energy regulator Ofgem for at least £22bn in mission-critical grid infrastructure between now and March 31.

Sidlaws substation plan opposition

Early objectors to the Tealing proposal say the substation’s impact could be “life-altering” for people living nearby.

Ralph Young wrote: “This industrial-scale project would completely overwhelm the small community, compromising its character and discouraging new residents, thereby jeopardising the village’s long-term sustainability.”

Edie Allan said using a vast slice of farmland for the scheme was “utter madness”.

And Dr Karolina Hain, who lives near the site, said: “I urge the planning authority to consider the cumulative strain this development will place on our community; the potential for further industrialisation; the unacceptable noise impacts; the ecological harm; the unjustified loss of agricultural land; the lack of justification for the chosen site, and the inadequacies of the current environmental impact assessment and proposed mitigation measures.

“I respectfully request that the application be rejected or subjected to further scrutiny and revision.”

Conversation