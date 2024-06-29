Angus community supercharges campaign against giant electricity substation on its doorstep

A community north of Dundee is powering up it fight against a massive substation connected to the north east’s controversial 400kV ‘super-pylons’ project.

Residents in Tealing fear the Angus village will be dominated by the multi-million pound development planned to take energy from upgraded line.

The Kintore to Tealing project is part of SSEN Transmission’s £20 billion Pathway to 2030 plan.

The energy giant wants to turn the north of Scotland into a “clean energy powerhouse”.

But the pylons proposal has enraged folk living along the planned 70-mile route.

New towers would average 57 metres in height.

‘Mini Grangemouth’ fears

And Tealing residents say the substation required at the end of the line will industrialise the Sidlaws community.

An existing substation was expanded to take renewable energy generated by the Seagreen windfarm off the Angus coast.

SSEN wants to build the new Emmock facility for the 400kV OHL connection on a 220-acre organic farm.

Stop Tealing Industrialisation Group has been formed to fight the plan.

It was part of a community information event this week at which residents and local groups shared their concerns.

Lorna Campbell of Tealing Development Trust said many still unaware of the scale of planned development.

“They don’t really understand the enormity of it. And others think it’s already a given,” she said.

“The key message of all is that no one was against green energy.

“Infact most of those present and on the groups presenting have some sort of green energy around their own house, property etc.

“But it is the way it is being projected onto the village.

“It’s going to be a mini Grangemouth in industrial terms.”

The substation bay itself will cover an area 685m by 285m – more than 25 football pitches.

And locals say the plans could see more than 20,000 HGV movements during site construction.

Graham Sutherland of STIG said there was already “chaos” on narrow local roads leading to the proposed site.

Locals say access will not be taken off the A90 dual carriageway but instead use back routes north of Dundee.

Lorna added: “This community evening was the first of many.

“It is easy to see that the local community and those of the surrounding areas are beginning to join the dots.

SSEN pledge continuing community consultation

An SSEN Transmission spokesperson said: “We recognise the strength of feeling amongst some local communities, and as a stakeholder-led business community consultation is a crucial part of our project development process.

“We have held four consultation events in relation to the Emmock 400kV Substation including our last public events that took place over 5-6 June, and we continue to assess all feedback received as we aim to mitigate the impact of the project as much as possible.

“We will continue to engage with the local community as part of the project development process, and plan to meet with Tealing Community Council ahead of submitting planning applications later this year.”