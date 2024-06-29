Angus community supercharges campaign against giant electricity substation on its doorstep

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus community supercharges campaign against giant electricity substation on its doorstep

Tealing residents say the scale of the Emmock project linked to SSEN's controversial 400kV 'super-pylons' project will destroy the area.

By Graham Brown
Tealing residents fear the community will become the transformer of Tayside. Picture: AP Images
Tealing residents fear the community will become the transformer of Tayside. Picture: AP Images

A community north of Dundee is powering up it fight against a massive substation connected to the north east’s controversial 400kV ‘super-pylons’ project.

Residents in Tealing fear the Angus village will be dominated by the multi-million pound development planned to take energy from upgraded line.

The Kintore to Tealing project is part of SSEN Transmission’s £20 billion Pathway to 2030 plan.

Tealing Hall SSEN substation protest.
Tealing Hall hosted a public event to highlight the substation plan. Image: Supplied

The energy giant wants to turn the north of Scotland into a “clean energy powerhouse”.

But the pylons proposal has enraged folk living along the planned 70-mile route.

New towers would average 57 metres in height.

‘Mini Grangemouth’ fears

And Tealing residents say the substation required at the end of the line will industrialise the Sidlaws community.

An existing substation was expanded to take renewable energy generated by the Seagreen windfarm off the Angus coast.

SSEN wants to build the new Emmock facility for the 400kV OHL connection on a 220-acre organic farm.

Stop Tealing Industrialisation Group has been formed to fight the plan.

It was part of a community information event this week at which residents and local groups shared their concerns.

Lorna Campbell of Tealing Development Trust said many still unaware of the scale of planned development.

“They don’t really understand the enormity of it. And others think it’s already a given,” she said.

“The key message of all is that no one was against green energy.

“Infact most of those present and on the groups presenting have some sort of green energy around their own house, property etc.

“But it is the way it is being projected onto the village.

“It’s going to be a mini Grangemouth in industrial terms.”

The substation bay itself will cover an area 685m by 285m – more than 25 football pitches.

And locals say the plans could see more than 20,000 HGV movements during site construction.

Tealing super substation public meeting.
The well attended public meeting for the Tealing ‘super substation’ plan. Image: Supplied

Graham Sutherland of STIG said there was already “chaos” on narrow local roads leading to the proposed site.

Locals say access will not be taken off the A90 dual carriageway but instead use back routes north of Dundee.

Lorna added: “This community evening was the first of many.

“It is easy to see that the local community and those of the surrounding areas are beginning to join the dots.

SSEN pledge continuing community consultation

An SSEN Transmission spokesperson said: “We recognise the strength of feeling amongst some local communities, and as a stakeholder-led business community consultation is a crucial part of our project development process.

“We have held four consultation events in relation to the Emmock 400kV Substation including our last public events that took place over 5-6 June, and we continue to assess all feedback received as we aim to mitigate the impact of the project as much as possible.

“We will continue to engage with the local community as part of the project development process, and plan to meet with Tealing Community Council ahead of submitting planning applications later this year.”

Conversation