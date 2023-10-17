Seagreen: Giant wind farm off Angus coast at full power

Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm off the Angus coast is now fully operational.

All 114 turbines have now been installed at Seagreen, which sits about 17 miles off the Angus coastline.

The project that comes from a partnership between SSE Renewables and TotalEnergies is now fully operational.

The latest step comes after the final turbine was installed in June. The first turbine was connected to the grid in August 2022.

Last year, workers were forced to evacuate from a transformer platform at Seagreen after an escape of the world’s “most potent greenhouse gas”.

As well as being Scotland’s largest wind farm, Seagreen is also the world’s deepest fixed-bottom offshore wind farm. Its deepest foundation installed around 192 feet below sea level.

£3 billion Angus wind farm at full power

The £3 billion project is a joint venture with the French supermajor TotalEnergies (51%) and SSE Renewables.

Seagreen has the capacity to generate enough renewable electricity to power almost 1.6 million UK homes annually.

Stephen Wheeler, managing director of SSE Renewables, said: “Seagreen has contributed over £1 billion to the Scottish economy, supporting thousands of jobs.

“We’re now looking forward to the next 25-plus years as SSE Renewables takes on operational responsibilities for Seagreen.”

Mr Wheeler said Seagreen would play a “key role in the energy transition”.

He added that it would deliver “secure, homegrown clean and green energy” to Scottish and UK customers.

SSE Renewables led the development and construction of the Seagreen project, supported by TotalEnergies.

Going forward, SSE Renewables will operate the offshore wind farm with support from its project partner.

Patrick Pouyanné, chairman and chief executive of TotalEnergies, added: “This 1GW project is a new step in delivering our strategy of building a world-class, cost-competitive portfolio of renewable energy to deliver clean, reliable and affordable power to our customers.”