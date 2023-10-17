Seagreen: Giant wind farm off Angus coast at full power

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Seagreen: Giant wind farm off Angus coast at full power

The £3 billion development, which features 114 turbines off the Angus coastline, is Scotland's largest wind farm.

By Gavin Harper
Seagreen is now fully operational. Image: SSE Renewables.
Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm off the Angus coast is now fully operational.

All 114 turbines have now been installed at Seagreen, which sits about 17 miles off the Angus coastline.

The project that comes from a partnership between SSE Renewables and TotalEnergies is now fully operational.

The latest step comes after the final turbine was installed in June. The first turbine was connected to the grid in August 2022.

Last year, workers were forced to evacuate from a transformer platform at Seagreen after an escape of the world’s “most potent greenhouse gas”.

As well as being Scotland’s largest wind farm, Seagreen is also the world’s deepest fixed-bottom offshore wind farm. Its deepest foundation installed around 192 feet below sea level.

£3 billion Angus wind farm at full power

The £3 billion project is a joint venture with the French supermajor TotalEnergies (51%) and SSE Renewables.

Seagreen has the capacity to generate enough renewable electricity to power almost 1.6 million UK homes annually.

Stephen Wheeler, managing director of SSE Renewables, said: “Seagreen has contributed over £1 billion to the Scottish economy, supporting thousands of jobs.

“We’re now looking forward to the next 25-plus years as SSE Renewables takes on operational responsibilities for Seagreen.”

Mr Wheeler said Seagreen would play a “key role in the energy transition”.

He added that it would deliver “secure, homegrown clean and green energy” to Scottish and UK customers.

The final turbine was installed at the giant wind farm this summer. Image: SSE Renewables.

SSE Renewables led the development and construction of the Seagreen project, supported by TotalEnergies.

Going forward, SSE Renewables will operate the offshore wind farm with support from its project partner.

Patrick Pouyanné, chairman and chief executive of TotalEnergies, added: “This 1GW project is a new step in delivering our strategy of building a world-class, cost-competitive portfolio of renewable energy to deliver clean, reliable and affordable power to our customers.”

