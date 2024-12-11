EXCLUSIVE: V&A Dundee reduces financial deficit as visitor numbers rise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

EXCLUSIVE: V&A Dundee reduces financial deficit as visitor numbers rise

The Scottish Government has increased its support for the attraction to £3.8m a year.

V&A Dundee chair Tim Allan. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
V&A Dundee chair Tim Allan. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Rob McLaren

The chair of V&A Dundee said a decision to “go large” in its fifth anniversary year paid dividends with an improved financial performance.

The museum invested heavily to curate its first major exhibition in Tartan, which Tim Allan admits was a risk.

But new accounts for Design Dundee Limited show the gamble paid off with a jump in visitor numbers and revenue.

V&A Dundee saw 358,000 visitors in the financial year to the end of March 2024, an increase of 23%.

More than 75,000 people attended the Tartan exhibition with free exhibitions including the Dundee Tapestry and Radio 1’s Big Weekend also proving popular.

How does V&A Dundee make its money?

The accounts show turnover jumped to £7.8 million, from £6.8m in the 2022-23 financial year.

The majority of the V&A’s funding is from grant income, donations and ‘in kind’ support. Totalling just over £6m, this includes £3m from the Scottish Government.

Last year the People’s Postcode Lottery increased its annual grant from £600,000 to £700,000.

Income from exhibition fees rose to £513,000 from £119,000 the previous year.

Trading income – which includes sales in its shop and Tatha restaurant – increased from £651,000 to £926,000.

However, V&A Dundee costs also increased from £7.8m to £8m. This led to a loss of £144,500, a marked improvement from a deficit of almost £1m in 2022-23.

Mr Allan said: “In the financial year, Covid was no longer an operational issue, but the cost-of-living crisis and its impact on visitors and staff alike became more pressing.

Tartan at V&A Dundee.

“We are managing a complex institution appealing to the public during a period of nearly unprecedented disruptions since we opened.

“We invested for lots of different reasons in our fifth anniversary year. The deficit is relatively small and manageable.

“The trading income has improved because simply more customers come through the doors.

“We’re projecting a break-even in 2024-25 but it’s not a perfect science.”

Scottish Government support

Helping V&A Dundee’s finances is an increase in its grant from the Scottish Government. Last year this was £3m but it will increase to £3.8m in 2024-25 and 2025-26.

Mr Allan said this demonstrates the museum is delivering on its aims.

He said: “The Scottish Government support is brilliant.

“It demonstrates we are delivering what it wants for Scotland, which is economic, cultural, and reputational.

“The Scottish Government gets a great return on that money.”

Change in V&A Dundee strategy

Mr Allan said the museum’s move from two large exhibitions a year to one had made it more cost-effective.

This year has seen an exhibition on kimonos. A major exhibition called Garden Futures will start in May.

But it has combined fewer exhibitions with an admission fee with more free exhibitions, primarily with local content.

“The people of Dundee are core to the museum’s success and they want to see things which reflects their life,” he adds.

“Exhibitions like Dundee Tapestry have been very popular.

Model Sally Pritchett wearing an antique kimono at V&A Dundee ahead of the opening of new exhibition Kimono: Kyoto to Catwalk. Image: Laura Prieto Martin

“Of course, people love to see world-class exhibitions.

“We are upbeat about this current financial year, which will probably be around 330,000 visitors.

“Kimono has exceeded our expectations but it wasn’t going to be on the same level as Tartan.

“And Garden Futures, which starts in May, could be absolutely massive.

“I think my overall view is that the museum has started to settle down now to a rhythm.

“Hopefully we can avoid any more major macro issues and make more investment in the interior of the museum to keep it fresh.

“I think commercially, we’re learning all the time. We’re listening to feedback and learning what people want.”

