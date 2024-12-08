Dundee tattoo artist on amassing loyal client base

Dundee tattoo artist Shannon Douglas took the plunge to start her own venture three years ago.

Earl Gray Tattoo Studio – named after Shannon’s favourite tea — opened its doors in September 2021.

Having started as a self-employed tattoo artist in 2016, the entrepreneur always wanted to be her own boss.

She told the Courier about the business opportunity which presented itself.

“I saw a gap in the market for a more modern approach to a tattoo studio – angling towards a more relaxing, spacious, bright environment as opposed to the stereotypical tattoo studio.”

“My parents could tell you stories of me from a very young age screen printing T-shirts, making jewellery and trying to start many mini business ventures – all creative ones.”

Earl Gray tattoo building loyal base

Shannon said she had been hopeful of success with Earl Gray.

“I had amassed quite a loyal client base, so I knew even going off into my own space that they would follow.

“I hoped by creating a calm, safe environment other artists would want to come and work in the studio too, but it was a huge weight on my shoulders worrying if any would join.

“But it has been a success from the beginning and steadily growing each year.

“Our first year was just three artists including myself and that has now grown to seven artists plus regular guest artists —including international artists from Madrid and Colorado.

“That’s not to say the first two years didn’t have their struggles – like any new business I think it was hard work to make it a success.”

Running business solo

Shannon runs Early Gray on her own and handles all business matters.

She added: “I think it’s becoming a lot more common now for studios to be female owned/operated. I can think of three other female-run studios in Dundee.

The Earl Gray website describes the business as “not your typical tattoo studio”.

The entrepreneur explained: “As well as hosting resident artists, we have a lovely gift shop in the reception where local artists and students have work available to buy.

“We think it is so important to help other artists and build up a community of like-minded people, who can in turn help each other.

“This might sound unorthodox, but that’s how we wanted our studio to be. A breath of fresh air in the industry. We have curated a safe, inclusive space where anybody should feel welcome and at ease.

“Another thing we do that is out of the norm for tattoo studios is when we take on an apprentice they are paid above minimum wage. Our sector is quite unregulated when it comes to apprenticeships, which usually leads to young artists being unpaid.

“That makes it an unattainable job for those who don’t have the finances behind them to take on a two-year unpaid, full-time job. So we don’t do that here, our apprentices are treated fairly.”

Proving popular

As for the most popular tattoos at the moment, Shannon said: “We have seen more demand for the delicate, illustrative style of tattoos. A lot of nature based pieces, botanical pieces.

“I think a more diverse range of people are being exposed to tattoos nowadays, with the stigma around them fading more each year. Younger, female clients especially are drawn towards the more delicate pieces that weren’t really so widely available five-10 years ago.”

Most Earl Gray clients are from Scotland.

However, one of the regular guest artists – Hannah Flowers – often gets clients flying over from America to have work done.

The studio’s typical client is aged 18-35, with around 80% of them female.

Shannon said the current performance of Earl Gray is good.

She added: “Things can slow down for our industry in the run up to Christmas with people saving for gifts rather than luxury treatments, then after Christmas usually a flood of bookings come in with people keen to spend their Christmas money/vouchers. This is expected for us so the business is healthy and steady.”