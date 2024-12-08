Dundee tattoo artist on amassing loyal client base

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee tattoo artist on amassing loyal client base

Shannon Douglas named Earl Gray Tattoo Studio after her favourite tea.

By Paul Malik
Shannon Douglas, owner of Earl Grey Tattoo Studio, East Dock Street, Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee tattoo artist Shannon Douglas took the plunge to start her own venture three years ago.

Earl Gray Tattoo Studio – named after Shannon’s favourite tea — opened its doors in September 2021.

Having started as a self-employed tattoo artist in 2016, the entrepreneur always wanted to be her own boss.

She told the Courier about the business opportunity which presented itself.

“I saw a gap in the market for a more modern approach to a tattoo studio – angling towards a more relaxing, spacious, bright environment as opposed to the stereotypical tattoo studio.”

“My parents could tell you stories of me from a very young age screen printing T-shirts, making jewellery and trying to start many mini business ventures – all creative ones.”

Earl Gray tattoo building loyal base

Shannon said she had been hopeful of success with Earl Gray.

“I had amassed quite a loyal client base, so I knew even going off into my own space that they would follow.

“I hoped by creating a calm, safe environment other artists would want to come and work in the studio too, but it was a huge weight on my shoulders worrying if any would join.

“But it has been a success from the beginning and steadily growing each year.

Shannon Douglas. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“Our first year was just three artists including myself and that has now grown to seven artists plus regular guest artists —including international artists from Madrid and Colorado.

“That’s not to say the first two years didn’t have their struggles – like any new business I think it was hard work to make it a success.”

Running business solo

Shannon runs Early Gray on her own and handles all business matters.

She added: “I think it’s becoming a lot more common now for studios to be female owned/operated. I can think of three other female-run studios in Dundee.

The Earl Gray website describes the business as “not your typical tattoo studio”.

The entrepreneur explained: “As well as hosting resident artists, we have a lovely gift shop in the reception where local artists and students have work available to buy.

“We think it is so important to help other artists and build up a community of like-minded people, who can in turn help each other.

Shannon Douglas at work at Earl Grey Tattoo Studio.
Shannon Douglas at work, Earl Grey Tattoo Studio. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“This might sound unorthodox, but that’s how we wanted our studio to be. A breath of fresh air in the industry. We have curated a safe, inclusive space where anybody should feel welcome and at ease.

“Another thing we do that is out of the norm for tattoo studios is when we take on an apprentice they are paid above minimum wage. Our sector is quite unregulated when it comes to apprenticeships, which usually leads to young artists being unpaid.

“That makes it an unattainable job for those who don’t have the finances behind them to take on a two-year unpaid, full-time job. So we don’t do that here, our apprentices are treated fairly.”

Proving popular

As for the most popular tattoos at the moment, Shannon said: “We have seen more demand for the delicate, illustrative style of tattoos. A lot of nature based pieces, botanical pieces.

“I think a more diverse range of people are being exposed to tattoos nowadays, with the stigma around them fading more each year. Younger, female clients especially are drawn towards the more delicate pieces that weren’t really so widely available five-10 years ago.”

Most Earl Gray clients are from Scotland.

Inside Earl Grey Tattoo Studio.
Earl Grey Tattoo Studio. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

However, one of the regular guest artists – Hannah Flowers – often gets clients flying over from America to have work done.

The studio’s typical client is aged 18-35, with around 80% of them female.

Shannon said the current performance of Earl Gray is good.

She added: “Things can slow down for our industry in the run up to Christmas with people saving for gifts rather than luxury treatments, then after Christmas usually a flood of bookings come in with people keen to spend their Christmas money/vouchers. This is expected for us so the business is healthy and steady.”

Conversation