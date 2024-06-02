Brechin gran gets tattoo of drawing granddaughter submitted to The Courier

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brechin gran gets tattoo of drawing granddaughter submitted to The Courier

Lesley Urquhart got the artwork Elizabeth, 7, drew of her for our Mother's Day supplement inked on her leg.

By Ben MacDonald
Lesley Urquhart got a tattoo of the drawing Elizabeth submitted
Lesley Urquhart got the drawing Elizabeth submitted tattooed on her leg. Image: Lesley Urquhart

A Brechin woman has had a drawing supplied to The Courier by her granddaughter tattooed on her leg.

Lesley Urquhart, 57, wanted to cherish the drawing Elizabeth Matlock made for the newspaper’s Mother’s Day supplement.

She told The Courier that Elizabeth, 7, loves the new ink.

Lesley said: “When she did the picture I said to her that it would make a really make a good tattoo.

“She said “would you really do that?”, and I said yes. She then said, “do you promise?” and I said I’d do it, and I eventually got round to doing so.”

Brechin gran gets surprise tattoo

Lesley admitted that the drawing came as a surprise.

She said: “We got told through the school that they were drawing pictures for Mother’s Day and they had to choose someone they loved the most.

“When she told me she was drawing a picture of me it was really emotional.”

Lesley promised Elizabeth she would get the drawing tattooed. Image: Lesley Urquhart

The artwork is the recent addition to Lesley’s collection.

She said: “I’ve got 50-odd tattoos so it’s not a new thing for me. I got a tattoo of her when she was born.

“She has lived with me since she was eight weeks old, that’s why she decided to draw me for Mother’s Day.”

Elizabeth, 7, was delighted to see the tattoo. Image: Lesley Urquhart

When asked how Andover Primary pupil Elizabeth reacted to the tattoo, Lesley said: “She was super chuffed, she was like, “oh my God, you really did it.”.

“It was absolutely fine for me, I didn’t mind getting a new tattoo. I just felt like it was a nice thing to do, she really put a lot of feeling into the picture for me.”

Elsewhere in the Angus town, a retired policeman has returned after receiving a MBE from King Charles at Windsor Castle.

