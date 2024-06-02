Brechin gran gets tattoo of drawing granddaughter submitted to The Courier

A Brechin woman has had a drawing supplied to The Courier by her granddaughter tattooed on her leg.

Lesley Urquhart, 57, wanted to cherish the drawing Elizabeth Matlock made for the newspaper’s Mother’s Day supplement.

She told The Courier that Elizabeth, 7, loves the new ink.

Lesley said: “When she did the picture I said to her that it would make a really make a good tattoo.

“She said “would you really do that?”, and I said yes. She then said, “do you promise?” and I said I’d do it, and I eventually got round to doing so.”

Brechin gran gets surprise tattoo

Lesley admitted that the drawing came as a surprise.

She said: “We got told through the school that they were drawing pictures for Mother’s Day and they had to choose someone they loved the most.

“When she told me she was drawing a picture of me it was really emotional.”

The artwork is the recent addition to Lesley’s collection.

She said: “I’ve got 50-odd tattoos so it’s not a new thing for me. I got a tattoo of her when she was born.

“She has lived with me since she was eight weeks old, that’s why she decided to draw me for Mother’s Day.”

When asked how Andover Primary pupil Elizabeth reacted to the tattoo, Lesley said: “She was super chuffed, she was like, “oh my God, you really did it.”.

“It was absolutely fine for me, I didn’t mind getting a new tattoo. I just felt like it was a nice thing to do, she really put a lot of feeling into the picture for me.”

