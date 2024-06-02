Dundee LEZ will save lives, Green co-leader Lorna Slater says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee LEZ will save lives, Green co-leader Lorna Slater says

Scottish Green co-leader Lorna Slater said the newly introduced low emission zones in three Scottish cities would have a positive impact.

By Alasdair Clark
Dundee LEZ
Fines will start at £60 for breaches of the LEZ. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The newly-introduced low emission zones in Dundee will save lives, the co-leader of the Scottish Greens has said.

Lorna Slater hailed the beginning of enforcement of the LEZ scheme, saying it would have a positive impact for years to come.

Designed to limit the amount of older vehicles in the city centre, it’s hoped it will lead to an improvement in air quality.

However, the scheme has proven controversial with business owners, with some concern it will reduce the amount of people travelling into the city centre.

Lorna Slater.
Scottish Green co-leader Lorna Slater.

But Ms Slater insisted the benefit of LEZs would be felt for years to come.

She said: “There is no such thing as a safe level of air pollution, and Low Emission Zones have a key role to play in delivering cleaner, greener and safer cities.

“If we are to have liveable and clean cities then we need to reduce the numbers of cars on our roads, and LEZs are a big step towards doing that.

‘These zones will save lives’

“It has taken a lot of work by a lot of people to get here, but these zones will save lives and have a positive impact that will be felt for years to come.”

Dundee joins Edinburgh and Aberdeen in introducing enforcement of the LEZ, a year after Glasgow did the same.

Introduced in 2022, enforcement in Dundee started on May 30, with non-compliant vehicles liable for a £60 penalty charge.

Some business owners have criticised the policy. Image: PA

The rate doubles with each subsequent breach of the rules up to a maximum of £480 for cars and light goods vehicles.

Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop said: “This bold action mirrors the decisive measures we’ve seen in towns and cities right across Europe.

“There are now over 320 similar schemes in effect which respond to the latest medical understanding concerning the dangerous effects of air pollution from vehicle emissions.”

