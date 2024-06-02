Dundee LEZ will save lives, Green co-leader Lorna Slater says

The newly-introduced low emission zones in Dundee will save lives, the co-leader of the Scottish Greens has said.

Lorna Slater hailed the beginning of enforcement of the LEZ scheme, saying it would have a positive impact for years to come.

Designed to limit the amount of older vehicles in the city centre, it’s hoped it will lead to an improvement in air quality.

However, the scheme has proven controversial with business owners, with some concern it will reduce the amount of people travelling into the city centre.

But Ms Slater insisted the benefit of LEZs would be felt for years to come.

She said: “There is no such thing as a safe level of air pollution, and Low Emission Zones have a key role to play in delivering cleaner, greener and safer cities.

“If we are to have liveable and clean cities then we need to reduce the numbers of cars on our roads, and LEZs are a big step towards doing that.

‘These zones will save lives’

“It has taken a lot of work by a lot of people to get here, but these zones will save lives and have a positive impact that will be felt for years to come.”

Dundee joins Edinburgh and Aberdeen in introducing enforcement of the LEZ, a year after Glasgow did the same.

Introduced in 2022, enforcement in Dundee started on May 30, with non-compliant vehicles liable for a £60 penalty charge.

The rate doubles with each subsequent breach of the rules up to a maximum of £480 for cars and light goods vehicles.

Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop said: “This bold action mirrors the decisive measures we’ve seen in towns and cities right across Europe.

“There are now over 320 similar schemes in effect which respond to the latest medical understanding concerning the dangerous effects of air pollution from vehicle emissions.”

