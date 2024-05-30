Dundee LEZ: Here’s how to avoid a £60 fine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee LEZ: Here’s how to avoid a £60 fine

Dundee's Low Emission Zone is now in force.

Dundee's Low Emission Zone is now in force. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee's Low Emission Zone is now in force. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Ellidh Aitken

Dundee’s Low Emission Zone is officially in force from today (Thursday).

The controversial scheme aims to reduce air pollution in the city centre by banning vehicles that fail to meet strict rules.

Drivers who flout the ban risk a £60 fine.

But what if your car is on the banned list and you still want to drive in Dundee?

Here’s our guide on how Dundee’s LEZ works – and the right turns to make if you want to avoid a fine.

Who is affected and who is exempt from the Dundee LEZ?

Drivers of petrol vehicles pre-2006 and diesel vehicles pre-2015 are mostly likely to be affected, and face a £60 fine if they enter the LEZ.

A vehicle checker tool has been developed by Transport Scotland to help motorists find out if their vehicle is considered compliant.

Exemptions for the LEZ include blue badge holders, emergency vehicles, military vehicles and historic vehicles.

The LEZ covers much of Dundee city centre. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

The council can grant a “time-limited exemption” of up to one year to certain non-compliant vehicles.

An LEZ support fund for households is being funded by Transport Scotland and offers an incentive of up to £3,000 towards the safe disposal of non-compliant vehicles.

Businesses can also apply for funding to help take older, more polluting vehicles off the road.

Some businesses that operate within an LEZ are also eligible to apply for retrofit grants to help bring their non-compliant business vehicles up to standard.

How can I avoid driving into Dundee’s LEZ?

The LEZ covers covers an area within the A991 Inner Ring Road, excluding Bell Street, NCP West Marketgait and Wellgate car parks.

The zone is identified with the large green LEZ signs when you enter.

Those travelling into the city centre from roads including Meadowside, Bell Street, Seagate, Nethergate and Constitution Road need to ensure their vehicle is compliant.

Drivers can avoid the area by using the Bell Street, NCP West Marketgait and Wellgate car parks, or by parking further out of the city centre.

The Gellatly Street and Overgate multi-storey car parks are within the LEZ.

How will drivers be fined for entering the LEZ?

The LEZ will operate 24/7 and use Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras.

The initial penalty charge for all non-compliant vehicles entering any LEZ in Scotland is £60, reduced by half if paid within 14 days.

The penalty charge rate doubles with each subsequent breach of the rules detected in the same LEZ.

The rates are capped at £480 for cars and light goods vehicles, and £960 for minibuses, buses, coaches and HGVs.

Can the LEZ be suspended?

The council can suspend Dundee’s LEZ for emergency situations such as an accident on the wider road network that requires all vehicles to be temporarily diverted through the LEZ area.

This would only apply to vehicles following prescribed diversion routes.

The LEZ may also be suspended for the duration of events of local or national significance.

The Courier’s environment and transport writer Finn Nixon has looked into other key questions surrounding the introduction of a LEZ in Dundee.

More from Dundee

Avril Anderson in her garden in Dryburgh, Dundee, which sits next to the bee hives. Image: Supplied
Dundee woman slams neighbour's four beehives that produce 'swarms sounding like a race car'
Courier News - Dundee - Sheanne Mulholland story - CR0036741 - Broughty Ferry splash park to talk to and photograph families there talking about the splash park still being closed. Council were supposed to reopen it last year but it's still not open and has no date to reopen. Needing pics of 3 families including feature image. Picture Shows; general view of the Broughty Ferry Splash Park, Castle Green, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 05th July 2022, Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Broughty Ferry Castle Green play park set to shut as £200k refurbishment project gets…
3
Supervisor Adam Flynn, manager Ian Plenderleith and director Andrew McMahon raise a glass to the opening of Top Dog Sports Bar.
First look inside new Dundee sports bar with 12 TV screens that opens this…
Low emissions dundee
Dundee LEZ: All you need to know as £60 fines start
20
The Olympia training pool is still closed.
Dundee Olympia training pool fails to reopen after 'short-term technical issue' as closure extended
Invergowrie resident Fraser Duncan and map of Swallow Rounsabout improvements.
Swallow Roundabout roadworks: Relief for daytime drivers but fears of Invergowrie 'rat run' at…
Dundee University. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee University scraps FIVE masters courses as numbers dwindle
Funnel cloud spotted in Dundee
Tornado-shaped cloud spotted in Dundee as flooding hits Tayside and Fife
Nicola McIntyre and Ellen Mhor Care Home in Dundee.
Dundee nurse tells of 'horrendous' ordeal after being unfairly dismissed by care home firm
Caravans return Camperdown Park in Dundee
Council taking legal action after Travellers pitch up at Dundee's Camperdown Park