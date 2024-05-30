Dundee LEZ: Here’s how to avoid a £60 fine

Dundee’s Low Emission Zone is officially in force from today (Thursday).

The controversial scheme aims to reduce air pollution in the city centre by banning vehicles that fail to meet strict rules.

Drivers who flout the ban risk a £60 fine.

But what if your car is on the banned list and you still want to drive in Dundee?

Here’s our guide on how Dundee’s LEZ works – and the right turns to make if you want to avoid a fine.

Who is affected and who is exempt from the Dundee LEZ?

Drivers of petrol vehicles pre-2006 and diesel vehicles pre-2015 are mostly likely to be affected, and face a £60 fine if they enter the LEZ.

A vehicle checker tool has been developed by Transport Scotland to help motorists find out if their vehicle is considered compliant.

Exemptions for the LEZ include blue badge holders, emergency vehicles, military vehicles and historic vehicles.

The council can grant a “time-limited exemption” of up to one year to certain non-compliant vehicles.

An LEZ support fund for households is being funded by Transport Scotland and offers an incentive of up to £3,000 towards the safe disposal of non-compliant vehicles.

Businesses can also apply for funding to help take older, more polluting vehicles off the road.

Some businesses that operate within an LEZ are also eligible to apply for retrofit grants to help bring their non-compliant business vehicles up to standard.

How can I avoid driving into Dundee’s LEZ?

The LEZ covers covers an area within the A991 Inner Ring Road, excluding Bell Street, NCP West Marketgait and Wellgate car parks.

The zone is identified with the large green LEZ signs when you enter.

Those travelling into the city centre from roads including Meadowside, Bell Street, Seagate, Nethergate and Constitution Road need to ensure their vehicle is compliant.

Drivers can avoid the area by using the Bell Street, NCP West Marketgait and Wellgate car parks, or by parking further out of the city centre.

The Gellatly Street and Overgate multi-storey car parks are within the LEZ.

How will drivers be fined for entering the LEZ?

The LEZ will operate 24/7 and use Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras.

The initial penalty charge for all non-compliant vehicles entering any LEZ in Scotland is £60, reduced by half if paid within 14 days.

The penalty charge rate doubles with each subsequent breach of the rules detected in the same LEZ.

The rates are capped at £480 for cars and light goods vehicles, and £960 for minibuses, buses, coaches and HGVs.

Can the LEZ be suspended?

The council can suspend Dundee’s LEZ for emergency situations such as an accident on the wider road network that requires all vehicles to be temporarily diverted through the LEZ area.

This would only apply to vehicles following prescribed diversion routes.

The LEZ may also be suspended for the duration of events of local or national significance.

The Courier’s environment and transport writer Finn Nixon has looked into other key questions surrounding the introduction of a LEZ in Dundee.