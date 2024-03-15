Bell Street car park: How long will Dundee facility be closed and what is happening?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bell Street car park: How long will Dundee facility be closed and what is happening?

The ageing car park is set be transformed into a green travel hub.

By Laura Devlin
Bell Street car park will be transformed under the plans. Image: Dundee City Council.
Bell Street car park will be transformed under the plans. Image: Dundee City Council.

From Monday motorists will no longer have access to Dundee’s Bell Street car park, as work begins on a multimillion-pound redevelopment project.

The ageing facility will be transformed into a green travel hub which, when completed, will include around 350 electrical vehicle charging points, car share spaces, and an e-bike hire service.

Enabling works worth £4.5 million are scheduled to get under way next week – resulting in the complete closure of the car park.

But how long will the Bell Street multi-storey be shut and what exactly is planned for the site?

How long will Bell Street car park be shut?

The multi-storey car park will completely shut from Monday March 18.

Initial construction work – which will include mechanical and electrical services strip out, concrete repairs, and waterproofing – is expected to run until December.

However, the car park will be closed for around 20 months. 

There will be no public access during that time and Dundee City Council is asking motorists to make alternative parking arrangements.

Why is Bell Street shutting?

The car park, which was built in the 1970s, is getting transformed into a “pioneering” green travel hub.

Dundee City Council says the project will change people’s travel habits for the future.

The proposals include installing electric vehicle charging points and creating electric vehicle car club spaces.

An artist's impression of how the travel hub could look
Work will to begin on the travel hub in March. Image: Dundee City Council.

Also included is plans for bike hire and storage for residents, students, businesses, commuters, and visitors to the city centre.

The roof level of the multi-storey will be fitted with solar panels.

The hub will also create enhanced walking and cycling links to the city centre.

It’s expected car parking capacity in Bell Street will be reduced by around half.

How much is the green travel hub project costing?

The regeneration of Bell Street car park is being funded by £14 million Dundee City Council secured from the UK’s Levelling Up Fund last year.

This equates to around 90% of the total cost of the project.

Another artist's impression of the Dundee travel hub at bell Street car park
Illustrations taken from the Levelling Up Fund – Transport Bid by Dundee City Council. Image: Supplied.

A further £850,000 will come from the authority’s capital plan, while £150,000 could be made available if the council is successful in bidding for an Innovate UK grant for deploying a new type of disabled charging hardware.

What has the public reaction been?

CGI images of the Bell Street car park regeneration received a mixed response from locals when they were released by Dundee City council last month.

Taking to The Courier and Evening Telegraph social media pages, some expressed their belief more needed to be done to fix the everyday issues.

The exterior of Bell Street car park in Dundee
West Bell Street car park dates back to the 1970s. Image: DC Thomson.

Gary Gilmour wrote: “First, Dundee City Council need to focus on sorting out the basics – like the countless potholes on the roads!

“Enough of the patch-up jobs that only last a couple weeks.”

But others welcomed the plans – adding that levelling up funds have to be used for transformational projects.

Angela Jill wrote: “It’s good they got a large amount to at least do something good with it.”

Conversation