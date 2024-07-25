Dundee multi safety fears after ‘fireball trolley’ lobbed out of lift onto landing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee multi safety fears after ‘fireball trolley’ lobbed out of lift onto landing

Residents were left in tears after seeing the extent of the damage.

By James Simpson
Fire at Adamson Court, Dundee.
A trolley "stacked with rubbish" was pushed onto a communal landing after being set on fire. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Residents say they fear for their safety after a “fireball trolley” was lobbed out of a lift at a Dundee multi.

Several concerns were raised after a blaze at Adamson Court on Saturday.

A tenant claimed a trolley “stacked with rubbish” was pushed onto a communal landing after being set on fire.

Smoke damage in the communal landing. James Simpson/DC Thomson
A resident cried when she saw the extent of the damage. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Significant damage has been caused to the landing, including to cables for broadband and satellite TV.

The tenant told The Courier that secure entry doors at the flats had remained open for some time due to being damaged.

‘Someone pushed the trolley out’ of Lochee multi

She said: “We didn’t know there was anything on fire until the firefighters chapped the door.

“It had been going for 25 minutes at that point but they told us to ‘stay put’.

“Someone pushed a trolley out of the lift onto the communal landing.

“When I saw the extent of the damage I started crying.

“The fire safety door on our property worked but there is a major concern about what’s happened.

“We saw the torched trolley outside in the aftermath.

“The security doors at the multi are currently open because they keep getting damaged.”

Adamson Court. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

She added: “I’ve lived here for over three years but the incident has been playing over in my mind.

“It’s terrifying someone has lobbed a fireball trolley onto a landing where folk are living.

“If the fire had got worse how would we have got out?

“Fortunately a door in the communal landing took most of the damage.

“There are good people still living here, the properties are a good size but we are trying to move.

“I do sympathise with the council if the security doors keep getting damaged, what’s the point in fixing them?

“As a resident here I do worry about what is going to happen next given the events at the weekend.”

Dundee council says multi doors ‘repeatedly subject to vandalism’

Dundee City Council confirmed issues with the secure entry doors at Adamson Court and neighbouring Elders Court.

A spokesperson said: “A telecommunication connection issue recently interrupted the capabilities of controlled door entry operation and as a precaution all controlled entry doors were powered down to allow safe passage for residents, and to ensure they remained accessible in the event of an emergency (because the doors could not be operated remotely).”

Adamson Court entry doors have been vandalised. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

They added: “When contractors investigated the issue, it was the result of a fault with third-party equipment which has now been rectified.

“However, the controlled entry system doors at Adamsons and Elders Court are repeatedly subject to vandalism by being forced open.

“These door faults are reported immediately and repaired as soon as possible.

“All multi-storey blocks in Dundee have a caretaking service to keep the blocks clean, tidy, and secure.

“In addition, caretakers are responsible for the day-to-day operation of the blocks by reporting faults with lifts and by ensuring any empty houses remain secure.

“Where there are staffing absences, cover is arranged to ensure appropriate checks continue to be carried out.”

Police Scotland confirmed an investigation is ongoing into the blaze.

Conversation