Dundee multi safety fears after ‘fireball trolley’ lobbed out of lift onto landing

Residents say they fear for their safety after a “fireball trolley” was lobbed out of a lift at a Dundee multi.

Several concerns were raised after a blaze at Adamson Court on Saturday.

A tenant claimed a trolley “stacked with rubbish” was pushed onto a communal landing after being set on fire.

Significant damage has been caused to the landing, including to cables for broadband and satellite TV.

The tenant told The Courier that secure entry doors at the flats had remained open for some time due to being damaged.

‘Someone pushed the trolley out’ of Lochee multi

She said: “We didn’t know there was anything on fire until the firefighters chapped the door.

“It had been going for 25 minutes at that point but they told us to ‘stay put’.

“Someone pushed a trolley out of the lift onto the communal landing.

“When I saw the extent of the damage I started crying.

“The fire safety door on our property worked but there is a major concern about what’s happened.

“We saw the torched trolley outside in the aftermath.

“The security doors at the multi are currently open because they keep getting damaged.”

She added: “I’ve lived here for over three years but the incident has been playing over in my mind.

“It’s terrifying someone has lobbed a fireball trolley onto a landing where folk are living.

“If the fire had got worse how would we have got out?

“Fortunately a door in the communal landing took most of the damage.

“There are good people still living here, the properties are a good size but we are trying to move.

“I do sympathise with the council if the security doors keep getting damaged, what’s the point in fixing them?

“As a resident here I do worry about what is going to happen next given the events at the weekend.”

Dundee council says multi doors ‘repeatedly subject to vandalism’

Dundee City Council confirmed issues with the secure entry doors at Adamson Court and neighbouring Elders Court.

A spokesperson said: “A telecommunication connection issue recently interrupted the capabilities of controlled door entry operation and as a precaution all controlled entry doors were powered down to allow safe passage for residents, and to ensure they remained accessible in the event of an emergency (because the doors could not be operated remotely).”

They added: “When contractors investigated the issue, it was the result of a fault with third-party equipment which has now been rectified.

“However, the controlled entry system doors at Adamsons and Elders Court are repeatedly subject to vandalism by being forced open.

“These door faults are reported immediately and repaired as soon as possible.

“All multi-storey blocks in Dundee have a caretaking service to keep the blocks clean, tidy, and secure.

“In addition, caretakers are responsible for the day-to-day operation of the blocks by reporting faults with lifts and by ensuring any empty houses remain secure.

“Where there are staffing absences, cover is arranged to ensure appropriate checks continue to be carried out.”

Police Scotland confirmed an investigation is ongoing into the blaze.