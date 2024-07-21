Investigation launched after deliberate fire at Dundee multi

An investigation has been launched after a deliberate fire at a Dundee multi.

Emergency services were called to Adamson Court in Lochee shortly before 6pm on Saturday.

Nobody was injured in the blaze, which is understood to have happened on the building’s second floor.

The fire is being treated as “wilful” by police.

‘Thick black smoke’ as residents try to evacuate Dundee multi

One resident said he could see “thick black smoke” outside his flat after the fire took hold.

He told The Courier: “When we realised we could smell the smoke and it was coming from our floor we opened the front door in an attempt to evacuate but couldn’t see anything from the amount of thick black smoke.

“We quickly closed the front door and all doors inside and waited by the kitchen window for fresh air as the firefighters tackled the incident.

“The smoke has now been cleared and firefighters came to our door to check we were okay however the damage to the landing area is severe and several tradespeople are parked outside, presumably about to begin repairing some of the extensive damage.”

Firefighters tackle ‘wilful’ blaze at Dundee multi for two hours

Firefighters from Blackness Road and Macalpine Road fire stations tackled the blaze for nearly two hours.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We had four appliances and a height vehicle in attendance.

“The call came at 5.44pm and the stop at 7.40pm.

“Crews used four breathing apparatus, hose reel jets, thermal imaging cameras, and small tools.

“We have no reports of anyone being evacuated.”

Police are investigating the cause of the fire.

A spokesperson said: “We were called around 5.50pm on Saturday to a report of a fire in the Kirk Street area of Dundee.

“No one was injured and the fire was put out by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“It is being treated as wilful and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”