Investigation launched after deliberate fire at Dundee multi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Investigation launched after deliberate fire at Dundee multi

Emergency services were called to Adamson Court in Lochee shortly before 6pm on Saturday. 

By Ellidh Aitken
Adamson Court in Lochee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Adamson Court in Lochee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

An investigation has been launched after a deliberate fire at a Dundee multi.

Emergency services were called to Adamson Court in Lochee shortly before 6pm on Saturday.

Nobody was injured in the blaze, which is understood to have happened on the building’s second floor.

The fire is being treated as “wilful” by police.

‘Thick black smoke’ as residents try to evacuate Dundee multi

One resident said he could see “thick black smoke” outside his flat after the fire took hold.

He told The Courier: “When we realised we could smell the smoke and it was coming from our floor we opened the front door in an attempt to evacuate but couldn’t see anything from the amount of thick black smoke.

“We quickly closed the front door and all doors inside and waited by the kitchen window for fresh air as the firefighters tackled the incident.

“The smoke has now been cleared and firefighters came to our door to check we were okay however the damage to the landing area is severe and several tradespeople are parked outside, presumably about to begin repairing some of the extensive damage.”

Firefighters tackle ‘wilful’ blaze at Dundee multi for two hours

Firefighters from Blackness Road and Macalpine Road fire stations tackled the blaze for nearly two hours.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We had four appliances and a height vehicle in attendance.

“The call came at 5.44pm and the stop at 7.40pm.

“Crews used four breathing apparatus, hose reel jets, thermal imaging cameras, and small tools.

“We have no reports of anyone being evacuated.”

Police are investigating the cause of the fire.

A spokesperson said: “We were called around 5.50pm on Saturday to a report of a fire in the Kirk Street area of Dundee.

“No one was injured and the fire was put out by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“It is being treated as wilful and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

More from Dundee

Connor Gourlay
Serial sex offender from Fife illegally used social media to ask for pictures of…
Aleksandra Osiewicz
Dundee chip shop worker caught with nearly £50k of cannabis
The crazy golf at Castle green.
Broughty Ferry attractions remain shut over summer prompting calls for council to 'get its…
22
Smoke belching into the air in the communal car park of Lochee's Elders Court.
Dundee residents rush to move their vehicles as 'wilful' car fire spreads
Travellers camp at Drumgeith football pirches
Council taking legal action after Travellers with horses plot up at Dundee football pitches
7
Elders Court, Dundee.
Police treating two vehicle fires in Dundee as 'wilful'
Rangers stars Cyriel Dessers, Leon Balogun (left and right) and ex Newcastle forward Papiss Cisse (centre) with Ahmad Drammeh.
Dundee barber, 22, has Rangers, Celtic, Dee and United stars clamouring for a trim
William Barr
Ex-Dundee councillor and Black Watch Association stalwart convicted of belt attacks on boys
Nanado's at Dundee's Nethergate and the historic gates next to it.
Nando's forced to remove gates from historic Dundee close
St Ronans Care Home
Dundee carer shouted 'shut up you c***' at resident's granddaughter