Police swoop on Dundee street after assault near Hilltown Park

A Dundee street was “crawling with police” after an assault near a park.

Police were called to the junction of Hilltown and Kinghorne Road at around 7pm on Wednesday.

Locals said police were searching the area and were also seen taking statements from members of the public.

One man, who did not wish to be named, told The Courier a woman was hit during the altercation.

He said: “The area was crawling with cops and there were police on foot and in the cars searching the area.

“Police were positioned on Kinghorne Road and right down to where Hilltown Park is there was a number of police.

“I can’t say I was shocked by the scenes in the area but we heard a woman was hit during this incident.

“We saw some of the coppers taking statements from people on the street near some of the takeaways.”

Police Scotland said they were following a “positive line of inquiry” into the incident.

A spokeswoman said: “We are following a positive line of inquiry following an assault which happened in Hilltown, Dundee around 7pm on Wednesday, July 24, 2024.”