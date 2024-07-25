St Johnstone eye swoop for ex-Dundee United defender Lewis Neilson from Hearts

St Johnstone have approached Hearts regarding a loan move for central defender Lewis Neilson.

The 21-year-old was farmed out to Partick Thistle last season and impressed during the Jags’ run to the Championship playoffs, making 43 appearances along the way.

While the capital club were satisfied by his progress, competition for a first-team place at Tynecastle is expected to be fierce and Hearts are understood to be amenable to Neilson playing regularly in the top-flight.

Saints boss Craig Levein is actively seeking to add to his defensive pool before the start of the Premiership campaign, however there is fierce competition for his signature.

Neilson, a Scotland U/21 international, emerged through the youth ranks at Dundee United, enjoying 19 outings for the Tangerines and spending a formative stint at Falkirk.

However, he quit the club for Hearts in 2022 and, due to a failure to appropriately protect their right to compensation, United didn’t receive a penny for their 10 years of work with the youngster.