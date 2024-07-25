St Johnstone eye swoop for ex-Dundee United defender Lewis Neilson from Hearts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone eye swoop for ex-Dundee United defender Lewis Neilson from Hearts

It is understood the Jambos would be amenable to the big stopper departing on loan.

By Reporter
Lewis Neilson is a Scotland U/21 international
Lewis Neilson is a Scotland U/21 international. Image: SNS

St Johnstone have approached Hearts regarding a loan move for central defender Lewis Neilson.

The 21-year-old was farmed out to Partick Thistle last season and impressed during the Jags’ run to the Championship playoffs, making 43 appearances along the way.

Lewis Neilson in full flow for Partick Thistle
Lewis Neilson in full flow for Partick Thistle. Image: SNS

While the capital club were satisfied by his progress, competition for a first-team place at Tynecastle is expected to be fierce and Hearts are understood to be amenable to Neilson playing regularly in the top-flight. 

Saints boss Craig Levein is actively seeking to add to his defensive pool before the start of the Premiership campaign, however there is fierce competition for his signature.

Neilson, a Scotland U/21 international, emerged through the youth ranks at Dundee United, enjoying 19 outings for the Tangerines and spending a formative stint at Falkirk.

Lewis Neilson in action for Dundee United.
Lewis Neilson in action for Dundee United. Image: SNS

However, he quit the club for Hearts in 2022 and, due to a failure to appropriately protect their right to compensation, United didn’t receive a penny for their 10 years of work with the youngster. 

