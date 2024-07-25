Courts BREAKING: Couple admit starting devastating fire at Lochgelly flats Jamie Morrison, 34, and Chloe Arnott, 31, appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh and admitted a charge of wilful fireraising to the danger of residents’ lives. By Jamie Buchan July 25 2024, 11:16am July 25 2024, 11:16am Share BREAKING: Couple admit starting devastating fire at Lochgelly flats Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/courts/5045159/couple-admit-starting-fire-lochgelly-flats/ Copy Link Chloe Arnott and Jamie Morrison admitted causing a fire at Lochgelly flats. Image: Facebook A man and woman have admitted starting a fire at a block of flats in Lochgelly, which endangered the lives of residents and led to the building’s destruction. Fire crews battled the massive inferno at the Fife town’s Francis Street in October 2023. All eight residents were evacuated and the building was later torn down by Fife Council. Jamie Morrison, 34, and Chloe Arnott, 31, appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh on Thursday and admitted a charge of wilful fireraising to the danger of residents’ lives. They had originally been charged with attempted murder. Arnott and Morrison started the blaze in Lochgelly. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson. The court heard the pair, from Glenrothes, started the fire in the top floor flat of Arnott’s former partner Kevin Storrar. An aerial view of the fire ravaged flats in Lochgelly Image: Fife Jammer Locations They set fire to a piece of paper, before leaving the block without alerting the residents. Judge Fiona Tait deferred sentence until August 28. More to follow For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.