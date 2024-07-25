BREAKING: Couple admit starting devastating fire at Lochgelly flats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

BREAKING: Couple admit starting devastating fire at Lochgelly flats

Jamie Morrison, 34, and Chloe Arnott, 31, appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh and admitted a charge of wilful fireraising to the danger of residents’ lives.

By Jamie Buchan
Chloe Arnott and Jamie Morrison
Chloe Arnott and Jamie Morrison admitted causing a fire at Lochgelly flats. Image: Facebook

A man and woman have admitted starting a fire at a block of flats in Lochgelly, which endangered the lives of residents and led to the building’s destruction.

Fire crews battled the massive inferno at the Fife town’s Francis Street in October 2023.

All eight residents were evacuated and the building was later torn down by Fife Council.

Jamie Morrison, 34, and Chloe Arnott, 31, appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh on Thursday and admitted a charge of wilful fireraising to the danger of residents’ lives.

They had originally been charged with attempted murder.

Francis Street, Lochgelly fire
Arnott and Morrison started the blaze in Lochgelly. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.

The court heard the pair, from Glenrothes, started the fire in the top floor flat of Arnott’s former partner Kevin Storrar.

Aerial view of the fire ravaged flats in Lochgelly
An aerial view of the fire ravaged flats in Lochgelly Image: Fife Jammer Locations

They set fire to a piece of paper, before leaving the block without alerting the residents.

Judge Fiona Tait deferred sentence until August 28.

More to follow

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Lady Dorrian
Views sought on sentencing guidelines for rape offences in Scotland
Dino Leone
Pedestrian needed knee surgery after Fife car salesman drove into his leg
Brian Linn
Dundee thug jailed for glassing karaoke singer in pub after 'you're s***e' heckle
George McPhee
Perth fare dodger abused train conductor and threatened police
Kudakwashe Pise
Sleaze convicted of 'loitering' for prostitutes at Dunfermline tanning salon
Dozing driver parked on A9 Perthshire more than six times alcohol limit
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — 'I'll bite your baws off'
Usman Ali Sultan.
Jail for drug addict who was coerced into booze and cigarettes raid on Perth…
Jay Cation crashed into a house
Young cocaine-driver who smashed car into Glenrothes house avoids jail due to age
Colin Bandeen
Paedophile Angus motorsports boss faces jail after decades of child abuse