BREAKING: Couple admit starting devastating fire at Lochgelly flats

A man and woman have admitted starting a fire at a block of flats in Lochgelly, which endangered the lives of residents and led to the building’s destruction.

Fire crews battled the massive inferno at the Fife town’s Francis Street in October 2023.

All eight residents were evacuated and the building was later torn down by Fife Council.

Jamie Morrison, 34, and Chloe Arnott, 31, appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh on Thursday and admitted a charge of wilful fireraising to the danger of residents’ lives.

They had originally been charged with attempted murder.

The court heard the pair, from Glenrothes, started the fire in the top floor flat of Arnott’s former partner Kevin Storrar.

They set fire to a piece of paper, before leaving the block without alerting the residents.

Judge Fiona Tait deferred sentence until August 28.

More to follow

