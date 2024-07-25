Tony Docherty gives Dundee transfer update with boss admitting need to ‘enhance’ squad as he’s quizzed on Scott Fraser link

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Tony Docherty gives Dundee transfer update with boss admitting need to ‘enhance’ squad as he’s quizzed on Scott Fraser link

The Dens Park gaffer is looking to do 'quite a bit of business' before the transfer window slams shut.

By George Cran
Dundee boss Tony Docherty salutes the travelling fans after racking up a 7-1 win. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS

Dundee boss Tony Docherty has stressed patience over the club’s transfer dealings this summer.

The Dark Blues have added five new signings ahead of the new Premiership season.

The majority of those have made a positive impact in the early stages of the League Cup.

However, of the squad that finished last season 10 have left.

Adding to that have been injuries to experienced defender Clark Robertson and attacker Charlie Reilly along with the long-term absence of captain Joe Shaughnessy.

The squad is a little thin with Cammy Kerr, Zak Rudden, Max Anderson and Diego Pineda all leaving since the most recent arrival.

Cammy Kerr and Zak Rudden have both departed Dundee for Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Cammy Kerr and Zak Rudden have both departed Dundee for Queen’s Park. Image: SNS

However, Docherty refuses to rush into any signing for the sake of making up the numbers.

Asked if he was close to adding to his squad, the Dens boss said: “Hopefully.

“We know where we need to strengthen but it is important to emphasise we know where we are strong.

“I couldn’t be more pleased with the way we dug out the win on Tuesday.

“We are still looking to do quite a bit of business.

“The window is still open for another five weeks so there is a need for patience.

“We know what we need to get and we’ll endeavour to do that, get the right the right players and the right people to come into a strong, healthy squad.

“We need to enhance it.”

Max Anderson

Academy graduate Max Anderson sealed a move to League One new boys Crawley Town for an undisclosed fee this week.

He’d been out of favour since Docherty arrived at the club last summer and moves on after making 95 appearances for the club.

Docherty said: “We wish Max all the best. We do so for all the players who have left, they’ve all been great servants to the club.

“Max, Cammy Kerr, Zak Rudden were all great servants and we wish them all the best for the future.”

Scott Fraser

Former Dundee United star Scott Fraser has been at Charlton since 2022. Image: Shutterstock

A few names have been rumoured to be arriving at Dundee in recent weeks.

One link came regarding a move for former Dundee United and Hearts playmaker Scott Fraser.

He’s currently contracted to Charlton Athletic but spent the second half of last season on loan at Tynecastle.

As is his way, Docherty, however, wouldn’t be drawn on any speculation.

“We get linked with loads,” he replied.

“I always say, and people maybe don’t like it, but until it’s official I won’t confirm anything.

“We get linked with players, that is par for the course.

“Trust me we are working diligently in the background to add the players we need.”

