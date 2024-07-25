Tony Docherty gives Dundee transfer update with boss admitting need to ‘enhance’ squad as he’s quizzed on Scott Fraser link

Dundee boss Tony Docherty has stressed patience over the club’s transfer dealings this summer.

The Dark Blues have added five new signings ahead of the new Premiership season.

The majority of those have made a positive impact in the early stages of the League Cup.

However, of the squad that finished last season 10 have left.

Adding to that have been injuries to experienced defender Clark Robertson and attacker Charlie Reilly along with the long-term absence of captain Joe Shaughnessy.

The squad is a little thin with Cammy Kerr, Zak Rudden, Max Anderson and Diego Pineda all leaving since the most recent arrival.

However, Docherty refuses to rush into any signing for the sake of making up the numbers.

Asked if he was close to adding to his squad, the Dens boss said: “Hopefully.

“We know where we need to strengthen but it is important to emphasise we know where we are strong.

“I couldn’t be more pleased with the way we dug out the win on Tuesday.

“We are still looking to do quite a bit of business.

“The window is still open for another five weeks so there is a need for patience.

“We know what we need to get and we’ll endeavour to do that, get the right the right players and the right people to come into a strong, healthy squad.

“We need to enhance it.”

Max Anderson

Academy graduate Max Anderson sealed a move to League One new boys Crawley Town for an undisclosed fee this week.

📰 MAX ANDERSON JOINS THE CLUB Crawley Town Football Club is delighted to announce the signing of Scottish midfielder Max Anderson from Dundee.#TownTeamTogether🔴 — Crawley Town FC (@crawleytown) July 24, 2024

He’d been out of favour since Docherty arrived at the club last summer and moves on after making 95 appearances for the club.

Docherty said: “We wish Max all the best. We do so for all the players who have left, they’ve all been great servants to the club.

“Max, Cammy Kerr, Zak Rudden were all great servants and we wish them all the best for the future.”

Scott Fraser

A few names have been rumoured to be arriving at Dundee in recent weeks.

One link came regarding a move for former Dundee United and Hearts playmaker Scott Fraser.

He’s currently contracted to Charlton Athletic but spent the second half of last season on loan at Tynecastle.

As is his way, Docherty, however, wouldn’t be drawn on any speculation.

“We get linked with loads,” he replied.

“I always say, and people maybe don’t like it, but until it’s official I won’t confirm anything.

“We get linked with players, that is par for the course.

“Trust me we are working diligently in the background to add the players we need.”