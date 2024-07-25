Perth locals step up to save flood-hit path to popular beauty spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth locals step up to save flood-hit path to popular beauty spot

Part of the path to Buckie Braes was swept away in a flash flood two years ago

By Gordon Bannerman
Athole McDonald and Craigie Hill Golf Club’s past captain Paul Fagan next to new fence on Buckie Braes path, Perth
Kilmac boss Athole McDonald and Craigie Hill Golf Club’s past captain Paul Fagan inspect the repairs at Buckie Braes. Image: Bannerman Media.

People power has restored safe access to Perth’s Buckie Braes.

Craigie Hill Golf Club teamed up with a community group and local businesses to repair a disintegrating path to the beauty spot.

It comes after a flash flood washed away part of the route in 2022.

The path was reduced to just a foot-and-a-half wide in places.

Perth and Kinross Council put up a temporary fence and warning signs.

But now local users have banded together with businessman Athole McDonald and Tayside groundworks specialists Kilmac to provide a permanent solution.

Buckie Braes Path with metal railing and large chunks of path missing
The Buckie Braes path was in poor shape. Image: Bannerman Media.

A four-strong Kilmac team, led by Perth-based foreman Jimmy Riddoch, spent a week reconstructing the damaged path.

They shored up the base and installed a new fence over the burn.

Mr McDonald is managing director of Kilmac and a long-time member of Craigie Hill Golf Club.

He said the team got permission from SEPA and the Perth and Kinross Flood Team to carry out the repairs.

“We brought in 40 tons of stone rock armour with a dumper via the adjacent golf course,” said Mr McDonald.

Restored path to Buckie Braes with solid timber fencing
The path to Buckie Braes has been made safe. Image: Bannerman Media.

“It was a big job. The path was only 18in wide and in dire danger of deteriorating even further. That would have seen it closed.

“It’s great to see it back in use and being enjoyed safely once again,” he added.

‘Money tight’ but Buckie Braes users committed to maintenance

The six-acre Buckie Braes, near Cherrybank, has been a popular recreational area for more than a century.

It is part of a wider core path network, linking Mailer Hill, St Magdalene’s Hill and Broxden, and is popular with walkers, dog walkers, runners and cyclists.

But safety fears over the path had threatened to restrict access.

Athole McDonald and Craigie Hill golfer Paul Fagan walking on Buckie Braes path
Athole McDonald and Craigie Hill golfer Paul Fagan try out the Buckie Brae path. Image: Bannerman Media.

Former councillor Willie Wilson is chairman of the Buckie Braes Group, which involved representatives of various local organisations with an interest in the area.

He said members were delighted with the result.

“The last flooding incident caused serious erosion to the core path near the top of the Braes and undermined previous restoration work,” he said.

“With money tight everywhere, we are exploring potential ways of maintaining this community asset.”

