The Wheatsheaf Inn: New owners reveal what to expect when Kirkcaldy pub reopens

A Kirkcaldy pub, described as a ‘historic’ establishment in the Fife town, is set to reopen with new owners.

Popular Tolbooth Street pub The Wheatsheaf Inn will be run by Robert Thomson and his mother in law Jean Jaffray.

An opening date is yet to be revealed, with renovation work still taking place.

Robert said: “We actually had our eye on the pub previously when it was available before the previous landlady.

“Unfortunately we made our decision to go for the pub too late and missed out on that occasion.

“This time around we thought it all through thoroughly and opted to be bold and go for it.”

Historic Kirkcaldy pub to reopen

Robert is hopeful that the pub, which has seen two different landlords in the space of 18 months, will remain open for the long run.

He said: “The wee pub has a lot of character and is a historic pub in Kirkcaldy. It would be a shame for it not to be open.

“We thought it’s a pub that we could get stuck into and put a lot of hard work, time and effort into it. To make it thrive again, like it once did.

“We see the pub as a challenge that we are willing to explore and do what we can to make it successful and thrive.

“The high street isn’t what it used to be and places are closing down often. The Wheatsheaf has closed a few times now and had different people at the helm.

“We hope with the reins in our hands we can succeed where others have failed and learn from the failures to avoid the pub closing again.

“In short we want to bring The Wheatsheaf back to life. We want it back to its glory days and for it to stay open for good this time around.”

Customers old and new welcome at the Wheatsheaf Inn

The pub is set to offer breakfasts for customers, ranging from ‘good’ Scottish fry-ups to jam and cream-filled scones.

There will also be a range of lunch options, from soup and burgers to homemade Italian pizzas and fish and chips.

Robert said: “Customers can expect a warm welcome from us. We will be accommodating and always be there as someone to talk to, have a laugh with and generally provide a good space and atmosphere for the customers.

“We will be serving classic pub food and will be using local suppliers for our produce to support other businesses.

“The entertainment side to the Wheatsheaf will continue, with bands and singers at weekends.

“There’s also the possibility of having different things on during the week, such as quizzes, dominoes and themed nights.

“We would like the pub to be somewhere for people to come and have a good time, enjoyable meal and enjoy any entertainment we have on.

“Above all customers can expect service with a smile from us. Our priority is to ensure customers enjoy their visit at our pub.”