Four Fife pubs looking for new landlords as Kirkcaldy premises set to reopen

The Wheatsheaf Inn in Kirkcaldy town centre is to reopen nine months after it shut down.

By Kieran Webster
Wheatsheaf Inn, Kirkcaldy.
Wheatsheaf Inn in Kirkcaldy town centre is to reopen nine months after it shut down. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

A popular Kirkcaldy pub is set to reopen nine months after closure as three others in Fife also look for new tenants.

The Wheatsheaf Inn, on the town’s Tolbooth Street, will re-open under Craig McIsaac – a multi-pub operator.

It is unknown when the pub will reopen its doors and the owner, Admiral Taverns, is still looking for a long-term licensee.

There are three other pubs owned by Admiral Taverns in Fife, and another in Angus, looking for new operators. These are:

  • Burt’s Bar – Buckhaven
  • Abbey Inn – Newburgh
  • Central Bar – Inverkeithing
  • Portcullis – Arbroath

In January, customers expressed their sadness at the closure of the pub, which has been described as a “wee gem”.

The Wheatsheaf Inn has been in Kirkcaldy’s town centre for decades and is looking for staff.

‘Delight’ as Kirkcaldy bar set to reopen

laine Kennedy, regional operations director at Admiral Taverns, said: “We are delighted to be reopening the Wheatsheaf, providing residents with a traditional community pub they can enjoy once again.

“There is a brilliant opportunity to continue the pub’s strong offer of high-quality beers and ales, but also develop its live music offering.

The bar area of Wheatsheaf Inn.
The interior of Wheatsheaf Inn, Kirkcaldy. Image: Admiral Taverns

“You don’t necessarily need experience either, as at Admiral you have a wealth of support and knowledge to maximise your pub’s potential.

“To us it is simple – great pubs are run by great people and at Admiral, we’re committed to building strong partnerships with our licensees, empowering them to make a success of their own business, whilst providing as much support along the way.”

Conversation