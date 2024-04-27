Fife Crews tackle blaze in Dunfermline city centre flat Cross Wynd was closed for over two hours whilst the fire was being extinguished. By Ben MacDonald April 27 2024, 8:50am April 27 2024, 8:50am Share Crews tackle blaze in Dunfermline city centre flat Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4962612/dunfermline-city-flat-fire/ Copy Link Cross Wynd had to close due to the flat fire. Image: Fife jammer locations/FJL Services Firefighters were called to a blaze at a property in Dunfermline city centre on Saturday morning. Cross Wynd was forced to close due to the fire, in a flat next to the Attica Greek Taverna. Emergency services were alerted just before 6am. Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent four appliances and a height apparatus to the scene. They left at around 8.15am. It is not known how the fire started or if there were any injuries. A spokesperson for SFRS said: “We are in attendance at Cross Wynd. We have four appliances and a height in attendance. We got the call at 5.57am this morning. The fire is now extinguished and appliances are set to leave at 8.15am.”