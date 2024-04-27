Crews tackle blaze in Dunfermline city centre flat

Firefighters were called to a blaze at a property in Dunfermline city centre on Saturday morning.

Cross Wynd was forced to close due to the fire, in a flat next to the Attica Greek Taverna.

Emergency services were alerted just before 6am.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent four appliances and a height apparatus to the scene.

They left at around 8.15am.

It is not known how the fire started or if there were any injuries.

A spokesperson for SFRS said: “We are in attendance at Cross Wynd. We have four appliances and a height in attendance.

We got the call at 5.57am this morning. The fire is now extinguished and appliances are set to leave at 8.15am.”