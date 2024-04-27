Baby Reindeer creator offers tongue-in-cheek congratulations to league winning Dundee United

Baby Reindeer creator and ‘lifelong’ Dundee United fan Richard Gadd has congratulated the team on winning the Scottish Championship.

The SPFL shared a video from the Wormit actor, who has seen his show become the most watched series on Netflix, on Friday night.

In the tongue-in-cheek video, he said: “I just wanted to say a massive congratulations to the entire squad and Jim Goodwin for gaining promotion back to the Premier League this season and for winning the Championship.

“It was tense at times, you almost messed it up, but I’m very proud to say that we’re back where we belong, in the top tier of Scottish football.

“Congratulations to the squad, to Jim Goodwin, to all the staff, fans and the amazing club for an incredible victory this season, and for winning the championship.

“I look forward to doing it again in two years time. I’m only joking, congratulations boys.”

The video comes after Gadd declared his love for the club earlier in the week, sharing a photo of his knuckles with the letters “DUFC” apparently tattooed on.

It was part of the actor’s make-up for his appearance in Disney Plus show, Wedding Season, where he played Conrad Lennox – one of the villains.

United were officially named league champions after a drab 0-0 draw against Airdrieonians on Friday.