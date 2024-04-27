Baby Reindeer creator offers tongue-in-cheek congratulations to league winning Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Baby Reindeer creator offers tongue-in-cheek congratulations to league winning Dundee United

Wormit actor Richard Gadd is a lifelong Arab and posted a video on Instagram on Friday.

By Ben MacDonald
Richard Gadd congratulated the side on Instagram
The Wormit actor congratulated the team on Instagram on Friday. Image: spflofficial/Instagram/Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock

Baby Reindeer creator and ‘lifelong’ Dundee United fan Richard Gadd has congratulated the team on winning the Scottish Championship.

The SPFL shared a video from the Wormit actor, who has seen his show become the most watched series on Netflix, on Friday night.

In the tongue-in-cheek video, he said: “I just wanted to say a massive congratulations to the entire squad and Jim Goodwin for gaining promotion back to the Premier League this season and for winning the Championship.

“It was tense at times, you almost messed it up, but I’m very proud to say that we’re back where we belong, in the top tier of Scottish football.

Baby Reindeer creator congratulates league winning Dundee United

“Congratulations to the squad, to Jim Goodwin, to all the staff, fans and the amazing club for an incredible victory this season, and for winning the championship.

“I look forward to doing it again in two years time. I’m only joking, congratulations boys.”

The video comes after Gadd declared his love for the club earlier in the week, sharing a photo of his knuckles with the letters “DUFC” apparently tattooed on.

It was part of the actor’s make-up for his appearance in Disney Plus show, Wedding Season, where he played Conrad Lennox – one of the villains.

United were officially named league champions after a drab 0-0 draw against Airdrieonians on Friday.

 

More from TV & Film

Rageh Omaar (Ian West/PA)
ITV News presenter ‘receiving medical care’ after becoming ‘unwell’ live on-air
The cast of Beyond Paradise (Joss Barratt/PA)
Beyond Paradise recommissioned for third series and Christmas special
Kevin Spacey (Yui Mok/PA)
Channel 4 documentary about Kevin Spacey to feature men going ‘on the record’
An inquiry has been launched on the future funding of the BBC World Service (Lucy North/PA)
Inquiry launched into BBC World Service funding
Jane McDonald appeared on ITV’s Lorraine on Friday (Ian West/PA)
Jane McDonald reflects on deaths of her partner and mother: It never leaves you
Comedian Peter Kay has apologised (Peter Byrne/PA)
Peter Kay and Black Keys reschedule dates at Manchester arena after boss quits
Jessica Gunning as Martha in Baby Reindeer
Woman who claims to be real-life Martha from Baby Reindeer says Fife actor's story…
Ncuti Gatwa arrives for the premiere of Doctor Who (Ian West/PA)
Ncuti Gatwa says new Doctor Who series explores subcultures in British fashion
Jonathan Bailey has joined the cast of Heartstopper (Ian West/PA)
Jonathan Bailey, Hayley Atwell and Eddie Marsan added to cast of Heartstopper
Richard Gadd chose to have a Dundee United tattoo for his character
Baby Reindeer star Richard Gadd reveals love for Dundee United in throwback post