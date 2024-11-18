Perth influencer wins Scottish Bafta for TV show The Agency: Unfiltered

A Perth influencer has won a Scottish Bafta for her reality TV show The Agency: Unfiltered.

Kirsten Cameron co-founded Scotland’s largest influencer agency, Aquarius Creative, alongside business partner Amy Moore in 2020.

Their work has become the focus of the BBC Scotland show The Agency: Unfiltered, which is set to return for a third season.

The series follows the day-to-day life of Kirsten and Amy, giving the public an opportunity to go behind the scenes at the agency.

The show triumphed at Sunday night’s Scottish Baftas over Burns Night 2024, Richard Osman’s House of Game and Susan Calman’s Grand Day Out in the entertainment category.

Fife-born actor Richard Gadd – who was nominated for three awards but walked away empty-handed – and Perthshire’s Danni Menzies were also at the event.

Following their win, Kirsten and Amy took to Instagram to thank everyone involved in creating the show.

‘Best feeling in world’ for Perth influencer winning Scottish Bafta

The post read: “So grateful to have won a Bafta Scotland for best entertainment!

“The best feeling in the world was hearing our show being announced as the winner, we can’t believe it.”

“Thank you to everyone involved.”

Kirsten grew up in the Fair City and attended Perth High School before studying fashion marketing at Glasgow Caledonian University.

She then started as a social media assistant at fashion brand Quiz before working her way up to creative brand manager.

Kirsten and Amy – who also worked at Quiz – then joined forces to start Aquarius Creative in 2020.

Earlier this year, Kirsten hailed growing up in the Fair City as her motivation for developing Aquarius Creative.