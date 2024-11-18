Perth influencer wins Scottish Bafta for TV show The Agency: Unfiltered

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth influencer wins Scottish Bafta for TV show The Agency: Unfiltered

Kirsten Cameron and business partner Amy Moore say it was the "best feeling in the world".

By Andrew Robson
Kirsten Cameron and Amy Moore at the Bafta Awards in Glasgow.
Kirsten Cameron and Amy Moore arriving at the Scottish Baftas. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

A Perth influencer has won a Scottish Bafta for her reality TV show The Agency: Unfiltered.

Kirsten Cameron co-founded Scotland’s largest influencer agency, Aquarius Creative, alongside business partner Amy Moore in 2020.

Their work has become the focus of the BBC Scotland show The Agency: Unfiltered, which is set to return for a third season.

The series follows the day-to-day life of Kirsten and Amy, giving the public an opportunity to go behind the scenes at the agency.

Kirsten and Amy on The Agency: Unfiltered.
Kirsten and Amy on The Agency: Unfiltered. Image: BBC Scotland

The show triumphed at Sunday night’s Scottish Baftas over Burns Night 2024, Richard Osman’s House of Game and Susan Calman’s Grand Day Out in the entertainment category.

Fife-born actor Richard Gadd – who was nominated for three awards but walked away empty-handed – and Perthshire’s Danni Menzies were also at the event.

Following their win, Kirsten and Amy took to Instagram to thank everyone involved in creating the show.

‘Best feeling in world’ for Perth influencer winning Scottish Bafta

The post read: “So grateful to have won a Bafta Scotland for best entertainment!

“The best feeling in the world was hearing our show being announced as the winner, we can’t believe it.”

“Thank you to everyone involved.”

Richard Gadd at the 2024 Bafta Scotland awards
Richard Gadd arriving at the Scottish Baftas in Glasgow on Sunday night. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Danni Menzies at the Bafta Scotland awards.
Danni Menzies at the Scottish Baftas. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Kirsten grew up in the Fair City and attended Perth High School before studying fashion marketing at Glasgow Caledonian University.

She then started as a social media assistant at fashion brand Quiz before working her way up to creative brand manager.

Kirsten and Amy – who also worked at Quiz – then joined forces to start Aquarius Creative in 2020.

Earlier this year, Kirsten hailed growing up in the Fair City as her motivation for developing Aquarius Creative.

