Driver parked on hard shoulder to get drone footage of Stirling Castle

A driver has been fined after parking on a motorway hard shoulder to film drone footage of Stirling Castle.

Police were travelling on the M9 near Stirling when they spotted a vehicle at the side of the motorway.

According to a post on X, officers pulled over to provide assistance, but discovered that the driver had stopped to obtain drone footage of Stirling Castle.

The post from the Roads Policing Scotland account said: “Hard shoulders are for emergencies!

“The driver received three points and a £100 ticket.”

The age and gender of the driver has not been confirmed.

Police Scotland has been contacted for more details.

Driving on the hard shoulder is illegal unless it is an emergency.

According to the RAC, pulling over on the motorway is “incredibly dangerous” with dozens of crashes involving vehicles parked on the hard shoulder every year.

It cannot be used for making or receiving phone calls, for toilet stops or for taking a break.