Perth influencer credits business success to growing up in Fair City

A Perth influencer has hailed growing up in the Fair City as her motivation for developing her hit social media agency.

Kirsten Cameron, 30, co-founded Scotland’s largest influencer agency, Aquarius Creative.

The former Perth High School student launched the Glasgow-based company in 2020 with business partner Amy Moore.

Aquarius Creative is now the focus of BBC Scotland’s The Agency: Unfiltered – which is set to return for a third season.

Since being launched last February, the show has proved a hit, with the first two series’ reaching a combined total of more than 1.2 million streams on BBC iPlayer.

The show is also in the running for a Bafta Scotland 2024 award.

Mum-of-one Kirsten has now credited her upbringing in Perth as a reason for being where she is today.

Growing up in Perth gave influencer the motivation to develop agency

She told The Courier: “The Scottish influencer market is growing rapidly, and huge global brands are now hosting events in Scotland with our talent which is amazing to see.

“My education and growing up in Perth definitely gave me the motivation to grow and develop the agency – I had an amazing education at Perth High School and my guidance teacher Miss Reid really pushed me to get to where I am today.

“I also had amazing mentors in Perth – Lori from Eva Lucia which was one of my first jobs working in her boutique whilst I was studying fashion marketing at university.

“My family and school friends who are all still in Perth who support and encouraged me throughout my career.”

Kirsten also teased a new project in Tayside, stating: “Perth is stunning and I’m proud to be from there and would love to do more with my business in the city – we’re bringing something to Tayside hopefully in early 2025!”

In the new series of The Agency: Unfiltered, viewers will continue to follow Kirsten and Amy as they navigate the challenges of running Aquarius Creative and the reality of life as a social media influencer.

The Agency: Unfiltered to return for third season

They will also launch Aquarius Academy after relocating to a new office, which they will be renting out for photoshoots, podcasts and TikTok lives.

Fans can look forward to the series three launch on BBC Scotland and BBC iPlayer in 2025.

Louise Thornton, BBC Scotland’s head of multiplatform commissioning, commented: “After two hit series, we’re excited to bring The Agency: Unfiltered back for a third run.

“It’s been fantastic to see the show resonate with younger audiences, and we’re proud of its success.

“The third instalment will continue to offer that unique behind-the-scenes glimpse into the lives of Scotland’s top social media stars and we’re looking forward to seeing what Amy and Kirsten have in store this time around.”

Earlier this year, Kirsten spoke to The Courier about her struggles with post-natal anxiety.