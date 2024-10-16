Perth influencer credits business success to growing up in Fair City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth influencer credits business success to growing up in Fair City

Kirsten Cameron is the co-founder of Scotland's largest influencer agency, Aquarius Creative.

Kirsten Cameron has credited her success to growing up in Perth. Image: Kirsten Cameron/ Instagram
By Chloe Burrell

A Perth influencer has hailed growing up in the Fair City as her motivation for developing her hit social media agency.

Kirsten Cameron, 30, co-founded Scotland’s largest influencer agency, Aquarius Creative.

The former Perth High School student launched the Glasgow-based company in 2020 with business partner Amy Moore.

Kirsten, 30, grew up in Perth. Image: Kirsten Cameron/ Instagram
Kirsten Cameron, left, and co-founder of Aquarius Creative Amy Moore at a recent event. Image: Kirsten Cameron/ Instagram

Aquarius Creative is now the focus of BBC Scotland’s The Agency: Unfiltered – which is set to return for a third season.

Since being launched last February, the show has proved a hit, with the first two series’ reaching a combined total of more than 1.2 million streams on BBC iPlayer.

The show is also in the running for a Bafta Scotland 2024 award.

Mum-of-one Kirsten has now credited her upbringing in Perth as a reason for being where she is today.

Growing up in Perth gave influencer the motivation to develop agency

She told The Courier: “The Scottish influencer market is growing rapidly, and huge global brands are now hosting events in Scotland with our talent which is amazing to see.

“My education and growing up in Perth definitely gave me the motivation to grow and develop the agency – I had an amazing education at Perth High School and my guidance teacher Miss Reid really pushed me to get to where I am today.

“I also had amazing mentors in Perth – Lori from Eva Lucia which was one of my first jobs working in her boutique whilst I was studying fashion marketing at university.

“My family and school friends who are all still in Perth who support and encouraged me throughout my career.”

BBC's The Agency: Unfiltered.
Perth-born Kirsten Cameron.
Kirsten also teased a new project in Tayside, stating: “Perth is stunning and I’m proud to be from there and would love to do more with my business in the city – we’re bringing something to Tayside hopefully in early 2025!”

In the new series of The Agency: Unfiltered, viewers will continue to follow Kirsten and Amy as they navigate the challenges of running Aquarius Creative and the reality of life as a social media influencer.

The Agency: Unfiltered to return for third season

They will also launch Aquarius Academy after relocating to a new office, which they will be renting out for photoshoots, podcasts and TikTok lives.

Fans can look forward to the series three launch on BBC Scotland and BBC iPlayer in 2025.

Louise Thornton, BBC Scotland’s head of multiplatform commissioning, commented: “After two hit series, we’re excited to bring The Agency: Unfiltered back for a third run.

“It’s been fantastic to see the show resonate with younger audiences, and we’re proud of its success.

“The third instalment will continue to offer that unique behind-the-scenes glimpse into the lives of Scotland’s top social media stars and we’re looking forward to seeing what Amy and Kirsten have in store this time around.”

Earlier this year, Kirsten spoke to The Courier about her struggles with post-natal anxiety.

