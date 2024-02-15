Perth influencer’s TV series a hit after ‘incredible’ 1 million streams

A Perth influencer’s TV show has proved a hit after an “incredible” one million streams across the first two series.

Kirsten Cameron is the co-founder of influencer agency Aquarius Creative.

The former Perth High School student launched the Glasgow-based company in 2020 with business partner Amy Moore.

Since then, the duo have managed some of Scotland’s top influencers, with the business the focus of BBC Scotland’s The Agency: Unfiltered.

The show follows the day-to-day life of the pair and offers an unfiltered glimpse into the reality of life as a social media influencer.

One of the broadcasts shows Kirsten wrestling with post-natal anxiety at work, with worries about her daughter’s safety constantly preying on her mind.

The series also allows viewers to go behind the scenes of the agency.

It recently returned for a second series and achieved more than 500,000 streams on BBC iPlayer in the first month of airing.

‘We’re very humbled by the reaction’

Series one and two have now reached a combined total of more than one million streams since being launched last February.

Two-thirds of the streams have come from those aged between 16 and 35.

Kirsten said: “We’re very humbled by the reaction to the series.

“Its success lies in its ability to share the authentic side of the influencing world.

“It reveals the reality behind the posts. The viewer response has been overwhelming.

“I’ve had so many mums reach out to me to share their experience with post-natal anxiety and I hope that by opening up about my own journey it has inspired them to speak more openly about their struggles with friends and family and seek professional help.”

Business partner Amy added: “We are so delighted that the second series has received such an incredible response so far – it means so much to us that audiences are coming to it in such high numbers and resonating so much with them.

“We never anticipated the series to achieve such success, so to see both series achieve over 1 million streams is genuinely amazing!”

The Agency: Unfiltered is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.