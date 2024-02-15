Perth influencer’s TV series a hit after ‘incredible’ 1 million streams

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth influencer’s TV series a hit after ‘incredible’ 1 million streams

Viewers have been able to go behind the scenes of Kirsten Cameron's agency Aquarius Creative.

By Chloe Burrell
Left to right: Kirsten Cameron and Amy Moore of The Agency: Unfiltered.
Perth-born Kirsten Cameron and business partner Amy Moore of The Agency: Unfiltered. Image: BBC Scotland

A Perth influencer’s TV show has proved a hit after an “incredible” one million streams across the first two series.

Kirsten Cameron is the co-founder of influencer agency Aquarius Creative.

The former Perth High School student launched the Glasgow-based company in 2020 with business partner Amy Moore.

Perth-born Kirsten Cameron.
Kirsten Cameron. Image: BBC Scotland

Since then, the duo have managed some of Scotland’s top influencers, with the business the focus of BBC Scotland’s The Agency: Unfiltered.

The show follows the day-to-day life of the pair and offers an unfiltered glimpse into the reality of life as a social media influencer.

One of the broadcasts shows Kirsten wrestling with post-natal anxiety at work, with worries about her daughter’s safety constantly preying on her mind.

The series also allows viewers to go behind the scenes of the agency.

It recently returned for a second series and achieved more than 500,000 streams on BBC iPlayer in the first month of airing.

‘We’re very humbled by the reaction’

Series one and two have now reached a combined total of more than one million streams since being launched last February.

Two-thirds of the streams have come from those aged between 16 and 35.

Kirsten said: “We’re very humbled by the reaction to the series.

“Its success lies in its ability to share the authentic side of the influencing world.

“It reveals the reality behind the posts. The viewer response has been overwhelming.

“I’ve had so many mums reach out to me to share their experience with post-natal anxiety and I hope that by opening up about my own journey it has inspired them to speak more openly about their struggles with friends and family and seek professional help.”

Business partner Amy added: “We are so delighted that the second series has received such an incredible response so far – it means so much to us that audiences are coming to it in such high numbers and resonating so much with them.

“We never anticipated the series to achieve such success, so to see both series achieve over 1 million streams is genuinely amazing!”

The Agency: Unfiltered is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

