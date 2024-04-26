Delays after motorbike crash on M90 near Bridge of Earn

Drivers faced delays on the M90 northbound near Bridge of Earn on Friday afternoon after a motorbike crash.

Traffic Scotland said a lane was blocked between junctions 9 and 10.

Police Scotland attended, alongside other emergency services.

The road has now been cleared but it is not known if anyone was hurt.

A police spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a crash involving a motorcycle on the M90 at Bridge of Earn around 1.20pm on Friday.

“Emergency services are in attendance.”

Flightradar24 data showed an air ambulance from Glasgow circled over the scene but did not land and has since flown away.