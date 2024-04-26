Delays after motorbike crash on M90 near Bridge of Earn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Delays after motorbike crash on M90 near Bridge of Earn

The incident happened between junctions 9 and 10.

By James Simpson
Post Thumbnail

Drivers faced delays on the M90 northbound near Bridge of Earn on Friday afternoon after a motorbike crash.

Traffic Scotland said a lane was blocked between junctions 9 and 10.

Police Scotland attended, alongside other emergency services.

The road has now been cleared but it is not known if anyone was hurt.

A police spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a crash involving a motorcycle on the M90 at Bridge of Earn around 1.20pm on Friday.

“Emergency services are in attendance.”

Flightradar24 data showed an air ambulance from Glasgow circled over the scene but did not land and has since flown away.

More from Perth & Kinross

Post Thumbnail
Tesco wins legal case to prevent new Perth Aldi supermarket
The woman manged to record rapist Kinloch's confession. Image: Shutterstock.
Brave woman snared Perth rapist in taped confession
Errol GP practice exterior
Health chiefs urged to find permanent home for at-risk Errol GP practice
General view of Perth harbour
Council spending £84,000 a year keeping doomed Perth Harbour open - for just six…
Connor Campbell led police on a high speed chase.
Provisional licence holder banned for high speed police chase in Kinross-shire
A police officer.
Missing Kinfauns man reported missing found safe and well
Kelly Maguire.
Scone pub-goer downed cough medicine and Jagerbombs then fought police
Dave Munro outside Bells Sports Centre.
Future of UK's biggest volleyball tournament in doubt over Perth leisure facility fiasco
Katarzyna Bolesta and her son Teo Wolynski who attends the nursery
Parents 'in tears' as UHI Perth nursery faces closure to plug black hole in…
Group of onlookers watch as the River Tay rises in Perth during flooding in October 2023
Perth floodgates could be sealed up after October fiasco