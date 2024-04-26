Dundee pub going to auction with £338k starting bid just days after being sold

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee pub going to auction with £338k starting bid just days after being sold

The Ambassador on Clepington Road was previously on the market for £200,000.

By James Simpson
The Ambassador Bar on Clepington Road, Dundee is set for demolition
The Ambassador Bar in Dundee. Image: Google Street View

A Dundee pub is set to go to auction just days after it was bought by new owners.

The Ambassador Bar on Clepington Road shut in January and was put up for sale.

It had an asking price of offers over £200,000.

But the property is now set to go under the hammer next week with an opening bid of £338,000.

It also has a buy now option of £375,000.

Ambassador Bar sold but now set for auction

It is understood the pub was sold to a new owner in recent days, who has already put it back up for sale.

Details of the new owner have not been revealed.

Future Property Auctions describes the site as a “prime commercial investment” with a rental value of £60,000 a year.

A separate sign on the outside of the pub is also advertising the site for rent or potential sale.

The Ambassador will go under the hammer.

That listing, through TSA Property Consultants, says it is looking for rent of more than £30,000 per year or offers over £275,000 to buy the building.

Kate Fraser ran the Ambassador for nearly a decade before announcing its closure in January.

There has been speculation the site could be redeveloped for housing, but any future plans would need permission from the council.

