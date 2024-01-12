Dundee’s Ambassador Bar closing in ‘sad loss’ for city

One of Dundee’s best-known pubs is closing this weekend.

The Ambassador Bar on Clepington Road will have its final day of trading on Sunday.

A post on social media from the bar’s licensee claims the site could be sold off by its owners, but that is yet to be confirmed.

Kate Fraser, who has run the pub since 2015, said she was making the announcement “with a heavy heart”.

She said: “It’s such a sad loss for all but needs be.”

Kate says she is taking over Ferrari’s on Ogilvie Street to run it as a restaurant.

Her post on the Ambo Bar & Functions Ltd page continued: “My last trading day in The Ambassador will be Sunday where I hope you will all come along.

“We have a superb line-up with all the entertainers that played in the pub.

“I would just like to thank all my customers, friends and family for their loyalty and I hope that continues in my new venture.

“Without all of you, we could not survive.”

She added it had been a “long, hard nine years” keeping The Ambassador alive but “there’s only so much we could have done decor-wise inside”.

Scores of locals have expressed their sadness about the closure of the bar.

Stephanie Gibson wrote: “You’re amazing and the Ambo was what it was because of you, and wherever you go, it will be the exact same amazing venue.

“We’re all behind you on your new venture.”

Another posted: “(The Ambassador) was the best bar around Dundee.”

Lisa Fyfe said: “Had lots of great times in the Ambo… I’m sure we will have many more in Ferrari’s.”

Rita Riot wrote: “I’ve had great gigs here. I’m sad to hear that it’s closing.”

An Evening Telegraph report from December 2015 told how there was a “new era” for The Ambassador when Kate took over.

The story said that Kate was keen to give the boozer a “new beginning” after a troubled recent past involving several incidents of anti-social behaviour, including football hooligans going on the rampage before a game at Tannadice.

Popular venue for functions

In recent years the bar has become a popular venue for functions, as well as continuing to attract football supporters on matchdays.

According to the Dundee licensing register, The Ambassador Bar is owned by London-based Admiral Taverns Piccadilly Ltd.

The Courier has contacted the company to ask about its plans for the pub.

Elsewhere in the city, Benson’s Bar on Arbroath Road has been put up for sale following a recent refurbishment.

