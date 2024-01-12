Dundee’s Ambassador Bar closing in ‘sad loss’ for city

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee’s Ambassador Bar closing in ‘sad loss’ for city

The Clepington Road pub will shut its doors for the final time on Sunday.

By Andrew Robson
The Ambassador Bar on Clepington Road, Dundee is set for demolition
The Ambassador Bar in Dundee. Image: Google Street View

One of Dundee’s best-known pubs is closing this weekend.

The Ambassador Bar on Clepington Road will have its final day of trading on Sunday.

A post on social media from the bar’s licensee claims the site could be sold off by its owners, but that is yet to be confirmed.

Kate Fraser, who has run the pub since 2015, said she was making the announcement “with a heavy heart”.

She said: “It’s such a sad loss for all but needs be.”

The Ambassador Bar set for last day of trading before closing

Kate says she is taking over Ferrari’s on Ogilvie Street to run it as a restaurant.

Her post on the Ambo Bar & Functions Ltd page continued: “My last trading day in The Ambassador will be Sunday where I hope you will all come along.

“We have a superb line-up with all the entertainers that played in the pub.

“I would just like to thank all my customers, friends and family for their loyalty and I hope that continues in my new venture.

“Without all of you, we could not survive.”

She added it had been a “long, hard nine years” keeping The Ambassador alive but “there’s only so much we could have done decor-wise inside”.

Kate Fraser pictured inside The Ambassador Bar after taking it over in 2015. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

Scores of locals have expressed their sadness about the closure of the bar.

Stephanie Gibson wrote: “You’re amazing and the Ambo was what it was because of you, and wherever you go, it will be the exact same amazing venue.

“We’re all behind you on your new venture.”

Another posted: “(The Ambassador) was the best bar around Dundee.”

Lisa Fyfe said: “Had lots of great times in the Ambo… I’m sure we will have many more in Ferrari’s.”

The Ambassador Bar team are set to turn Ferraris into a restaurant.
Kate says she is taking over Ferrari’s to run it as a restaurant. Image: Google Street View

Rita Riot wrote: “I’ve had great gigs here. I’m sad to hear that it’s closing.”

An Evening Telegraph report from December 2015 told how there was a “new era” for The Ambassador when Kate took over.

The story said that Kate was keen to give the boozer a “new beginning” after a troubled recent past involving several incidents of anti-social behaviour, including football hooligans going on the rampage before a game at Tannadice.

Popular venue for functions

In recent years the bar has become a popular venue for functions, as well as continuing to attract football supporters on matchdays.

According to the Dundee licensing register, The Ambassador Bar is owned by London-based Admiral Taverns Piccadilly Ltd.

The Courier has contacted the company to ask about its plans for the pub.

Elsewhere in the city, Benson’s Bar on Arbroath Road has been put up for sale following a recent refurbishment.

The Courier has also taken a look at the best food and drink to try when spending the day in Dundee city centre.

Conversation