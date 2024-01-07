Best food and drink to try if you’re spending the day in Dundee city centre

Doughnuts, rainbow bagels and vending machine wine – Dundee has everything and more when it comes to food and drink.

Whether you’re looking for breakfast, lunch or dinner options in the City of Discovery – we’ve got you covered.

Read on to find out the best places to eat and drink if you are spending the day in Dundee.

Breakfast

8am to 11am

The Bach is one of the most popular spots for breakfast and lunch in Dundee, and for good reason.

The New Zealand-themed eatery has a huge brunch menu which will leave you struggling to pick just one option.

Dishes include a vegan fry-up, smashed avocado on toast and apple crumble French toast.

You can also pick up a bar of Whitaker’s chocolate here – basically the New Zealand version of Cadbury’s – which tastes amazing.

Address: 31 Meadowside, Dundee DD1 1DJ

The Flame Tree Cafe in Dundee is famed for its delicious – and very-Instragrammable – rainbow bagel.

With an all-day brunch menu and all-day lunch menu – and plant-based versions of both – it caters for a range of tastes and dietary needs.

You will find bacon rolls, beans on toast and fresh pastries on the menu.

Owned by Australia-born Jackie Cannon, there is even a range of Aussie treats to browse by the entrance – including the popular Tim Tam biscuits.

Address: 20 Exchange St, Dundee, DD1 3DL

Coffee and cake

11am to 12pm

For delicious coffee and cake, you should definitely check out Little Things Cafe.

This cosy spot always has a cabinet stuffed full of fresh bakes, including cupcakes and empire biscuits.

It also offers delicious coffee and a wide-range of herbal teas.

Address: 35 Reform St, Dundee DD1 1SH

If you take your coffee seriously, then Empire State Coffee Artisan Roasters is worth a visit.

The cafe, which buys its coffee beans from all over the world, has been blending and roasting coffee on site for over 10 years.

It also always has a wide array of cakes, traybakes and pastries to choose from.

Address: 28 Whitehall Cres, Dundee, DD1 4AY

Lunch

12pm-3pm

With a largely but not exclusively meat-free menu, The Parlour Cafe is the perfect lunch spot for vegetarians.

With a huge salad bar, homemade soups and fresh savoury pies – visitors are spoilt for choice.

It also serves plenty of vegan and gluten-free bakes if you are craving a sweet treat.

Address: 58 West Port, Dundee, DD1 5EP

Dundee Espresso Lab takes a lot of inspiration from our European neighbours, with a delicious range of Greek pies and Italian focaccia sandwiches.

Fillings range from tomato, pesto and mozzarella to spinach and feta – yum!

Enjoy a classic soup and sandwich combo and follow it up with one of their specialty cannolis.

Address: 31 Commercial St, Dundee, DD1 3DA

Afternoon snack

3pm to 6pm

If Heather Street Food is good enough for Greg James (he’s been known to rave about the food truck on his Instagram), then it’s good enough for us.

For an afternoon pick-me-up, you can enjoy some warm mini doughnuts, halloumi fries or a stuffed bagel – and wash it down with one of their hot drinks.

Situated on the waterfront, enjoy your tasty snack with beautiful views across the Tay.

Address: 1 Riverside Esplanade, Dundee, DD1 4EZ

Jannettas Gelateria boasts an incredible range of gelato, as well as gelato cakes, Semifreddo, handmade fresh pasta, filled focaccia, Italian pastries and more.

And if you need something to warm you up, they also serve Italian homemade hot chocolate.

Located in Slessor Gardens, the takeaway joint makes for a great pitstop on a walk along the waterfront.

Address: Slessor Gardens, South Crichton St, Dundee, DD1 3AZ

Dinner

6pm-8pm

When it comes to dinner, a great choice is Tahini.

The Mediterranean and Lebanese restaurant serves a range of delicious dishes, including meze, flatbreads, shawarma, pizza and salad.

With plenty of vegan, vegetarian and gluten free options, there is something for everyone here.

The quirky decor is a plus too.

Address: 11 Bank St, Dundee, DD1 1RL

Spanish tapas restaurant Gallery 48 is another great spot for dinner.

The modern venue doubles as an art gallery, meaning you can enjoy your meal whike admiring beautiful artwork.

There is also an impressive a handpicked selection of celebrated Spanish wines and an array of contemporary gins.

Address: 48 West Port, Dundee DD1 5ER

Drinks

8pm to late

For a drink to round off your day, head to The Barrelman bar and restaurant on Commercial Street.

The laid-back spot offers a vast array gins, rums and beers, with plenty of comfortable seating.

It also serves “wee plates” such as dough balls, halloumi sticks and tempura prawns in case you get hungry.

Address: 100-108 Commercial St, Dundee, DD1 2AJ

For something a wee bit different, why not enjoy wine out of the vending machine at The Wine Press Bar?

The venue’s Enomatic wine machines allow you to sample a range of premium wines using the latest technology.

If wine isn’t for you then don’t worry, this sophisticated venue also offers cocktails, beers and spirits.

Address: 16 Shore Terrace, Dundee, DD1 3DN