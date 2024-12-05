My Pittenweem: Photographer and influencer John Murray’s favourite spots in his hometown

Fife photographer John Murray Jr has captured the imagination of thousands with his stunning local photography.

Crowned Scottish Influencer of the Year 2024 in the Visual category, John brings images of his home country to more than a quarter of a million followers every time he posts.

But it’s the photos of his adopted hometown, Pittenweem, which have proved most popular with his audience.

So I caught up with John to find out what makes the village so special – both in life, and through the lens.

What first springs to mind when you think of Pittenweem?

The village has got such a rich heritage, from its fishing history to also ties with witch trials. That holds quite a deep meaning for me, because I’ve got a family connection to the village.

My grandfather and a lot of my mum’s family were fishermen here, and that makes my love for the place feel a wee bit more personal and rooted in tradition.

How long have you lived in the village?

We bought this house 10 years ago, which is when we moved to Pittenweem.

Where are some of your favourite places in the village to take photos?

For me, it’s around the harbour area and also the west shore. I think these two areas capture the essence of the village.

The harbour has always got an ever changing light. It has dramatic moments and peaceful moments as well.

One of my favourite things also to capture is when the boats return and the sea is in motion. It’s a spot where the connection between the village and the fishing heritage is most palpable for me.

And then the west shore, and that’s the bit that showed quite a lot in my Instagram, especially that row of charming fishing houses with the distinctive roofs. It provides a timeless backdrop, I think.

I love the contrast there between the quaint, peaceful atmosphere and the dramatic times, when the waves crash over and the weather kind of creates a dynamic setting. And I love to capture the different lights and different seasons as well.

What’s your favourite season for photographing Pittenweem?

It’s got to be winter. Looking out to the Firth of Forth, you can see the sunrise and sunset. The winter light against the coastal backdrop is just incredible.

What do your followers make of the village when you post it?

I think there’s a lot of romanticism around it. Most of my audience, are from North America. So I think they like the romantic idea of perhaps being in one of the cosy cottages whilst the drama of the waves outside unfolds.

I think in this crazy world that we’re living in, sometimes it’s maybe just a little bit of escapism for for people to see such a calm or cosy looking scene.

When the waves crash over, that’s what gets the most traction. That’s the highest amount of views I’ve ever had.

First memory of the village?

My granny lived in Pittenweem, so my young memories are really of spending Christmas Day here for dinner.

And I guess that does add to why I like winter, and especially Christmas, because the village is so peaceful and lovely. It’s almost like a wee Hallmark Christmas village.

Especially when fishing boats put their Christmas lights on the boats, it’s well worth coming to see that, because it’s just pretty magical.

The children love it as well – we’ve got two young daughters, 4 and 8, and they, they absolutely love doing all these things.

What’s your favourite restaurant in Pittenweem?

For me, it’s all about that tranquil atmosphere. So for my birthday in March, me and my wife had a meal at The Dory restaurant, which is down by the harbour. They’re known for their fresh seafood. And the location is awesome.

The other focus is on local sustainable ingredients as well seafood dishes that showcase the best of the area’s coastal produce, so we had a lovely meal there.

And we followed that up by going up to the West End, which is a bar just around the corner from us. It’s one of those cosy pubs where you can just sit by a fire, warm up and soak in the atmosphere.

Best place for a coffee stop?

I love The Clock Tower Cafe and The Cocoa Tree as well, because both of those places, again, have a cosy, welcoming atmosphere where you can enjoy a fresh, hot cup of coffee.

The Cocoa Tree is known for the artisan coffee and chocolate is made there as well. So both of these places bring a special touch to Pittenweem.

Another place I would mention that I’d always say to people to go, if you’re coming for a day trip, is the wee sweetie shop down the front. Because going into that place, it’s kind of like stepping back in time. It’s a really nostalgic experience.

How is 2024 going for you?

Busy, fast! In terms of photography, I’ve been able to catch some incredible things in the village because of natural weathers.

The Northern Lights were incredible over the west shore, which I’ve never captured before. But in general, the year has been very busy with with work and my priority, which is my family.

What are you looking forward to in the New Year?

Oh, goodness. I’ve not even thought that far ahead. I have no real plans for next year, if I’m honest.

For me, it’s just continuing to be able to get out with the camera and capture all these things that I love capture and because for me, that’s my sort of that’s my head space, so to speak.

I’m looking forward to watching my two girls thriving and growing, and my youngest daughter will be going to school too.