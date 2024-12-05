My Pittenweem: Photographer and influencer John Murray’s favourite spots in his hometown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle

My Pittenweem: Photographer and influencer John Murray’s favourite spots in his hometown

John Murray Jr has the world falling in love with Pittenweem over Instagram. Here he shares what made him fall for the Fife village first.

In summary:
  • John Murray Jr, Scottish Influencer of the Year 2024 (Visual), captures the village’s fishing heritage and coastal charm, especially its dynamic harbour and west shore.
  • Winter’s dramatic waves, festive lights, and serene sunrises make it Murray’s favourite season, captivating his global audience.
  • Murray cherishes Pittenweem’s cosy eateries, nostalgic sweet shop, and the balance between his photography and family.

We use an AI model to generate these news summaries. The article below is original and was created by one of our journalists. Please note that while every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of our news summaries, they may contain errors.

Award-winning influencer John Murray shares the magic of the Fife village on social media. Image: John Murray Jr.
Award-winning influencer John Murray shares the magic of the Fife village on social media. Image: John Murray Jr.
By Rebecca Baird

Fife photographer John Murray Jr has captured the imagination of thousands with his stunning local photography.

Crowned Scottish Influencer of the Year 2024 in the Visual category, John brings images of his home country to more than a quarter of a million followers every time he posts.

But it’s the photos of his adopted hometown, Pittenweem, which have proved most popular with his audience.

So I caught up with John to find out what makes the village so special – both in life, and through the lens.

What first springs to mind when you think of Pittenweem?

The village has got such a rich heritage, from its fishing history to also ties with witch trials. That holds quite a deep meaning for me, because I’ve got a family connection to the village.

Photographer John Murray is inspired by Pittenweem’s fishing heritage. Image: John Murray Jr.

My grandfather and a lot of my mum’s family were fishermen here, and that makes my love for the place feel a wee bit more personal and rooted in tradition.

How long have you lived in the village?

We bought this house 10 years ago, which is when we moved to Pittenweem.

Where are some of your favourite places in the village to take photos?

For me, it’s around the harbour area and also the west shore. I think these two areas capture the essence of the village.

The harbour has always got an ever changing light. It has dramatic moments and peaceful moments as well.

Boat returning to the harbour. Image: John Murray Jr.

One of my favourite things also to capture is when the boats return and the sea is in motion. It’s a spot where the connection between the village and the fishing heritage is most palpable for me.

And then the west shore, and that’s the bit that showed quite a lot in my Instagram, especially that row of charming fishing houses with the distinctive roofs. It provides a timeless backdrop, I think.

Quaint cottages on the west shore of Pittenweem in winter. Image: John Murray Jr.

I love the contrast there between the quaint, peaceful atmosphere and the dramatic times, when the waves crash over and the weather kind of creates a dynamic setting. And I love to capture the different lights and different seasons as well.

What’s your favourite season for photographing Pittenweem?

It’s got to be winter. Looking out to the Firth of Forth, you can see the sunrise and sunset. The winter light against the coastal backdrop is just incredible.

What do your followers make of the village when you post it?

I think there’s a lot of romanticism around it. Most of my audience, are from North America. So I think they like the romantic idea of perhaps being in one of the cosy cottages whilst the drama of the waves outside unfolds.

I think in this crazy world that we’re living in, sometimes it’s maybe just a little bit of escapism for for people to see such a calm or cosy looking scene.

John Murray’s followers love shots like this, of waves crashing against the shore. Image: John Murray Jr.

When the waves crash over, that’s what gets the most traction. That’s the highest amount of views I’ve ever had.

First memory of the village?

My granny lived in Pittenweem, so my young memories are really of spending Christmas Day here for dinner.

And I guess that does add to why I like winter, and especially Christmas, because the village is so peaceful and lovely. It’s almost like a wee Hallmark Christmas village.

Especially when fishing boats put their Christmas lights on the boats, it’s well worth coming to see that, because it’s just pretty magical.

The children love it as well – we’ve got two young daughters, 4 and 8, and they, they absolutely love doing all these things.

What’s your favourite restaurant in Pittenweem?

For me, it’s all about that tranquil atmosphere. So for my birthday in March, me and my wife had a meal at The Dory restaurant, which is down by the harbour. They’re known for their fresh seafood. And the location is awesome.

The Dory Bistro & Gallery. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

The other focus is on local sustainable ingredients as well seafood dishes that showcase the best of the area’s coastal produce, so we had a lovely meal there.

And we followed that up by going up to the West End, which is a bar just around the corner from us. It’s one of those cosy pubs where you can just sit by a fire, warm up and soak in the atmosphere.

Best place for a coffee stop?

I love The Clock Tower Cafe and The Cocoa Tree as well, because both of those places, again, have a cosy, welcoming atmosphere where you can enjoy a fresh, hot cup of coffee.

The Cocoa Tree is known for the artisan coffee and chocolate is made there as well. So both of these places bring a special touch to Pittenweem.

Artisanal coffee and hot chocolate is on offer at The Cocoa Tree. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Another place I would mention that I’d always say to people to go, if you’re coming for a day trip, is the wee sweetie shop down the front. Because going into that place, it’s kind of like stepping back in time. It’s a really nostalgic experience.

How is 2024 going for you?

Busy, fast! In terms of photography, I’ve been able to catch some incredible things in the village because of natural weathers.

The Northern Lights over Pittenweem. Image: John Murray Jr.

The Northern Lights were incredible over the west shore, which I’ve never captured before. But in general, the year has been very busy with with work and my priority, which is my family.

What are you looking forward to in the New Year?

Oh, goodness. I’ve not even thought that far ahead. I have no real plans for next year, if I’m honest.

For me, it’s just continuing to be able to get out with the camera and capture all these things that I love capture and because for me, that’s my sort of that’s my head space, so to speak.

A Pittenweem sunset. Image: John Murray Jr.

I’m looking forward to watching my two girls thriving and growing, and my youngest daughter will be going to school too.

More from Lifestyle

Award-winning influencer John Murray shares the magic of the Fife village on social media. Image: John Murray Jr.
Fife's The Rhynd owners on finding love on the farm and futureproofing the business
The exterior of Deans in Perth.
Is Deans restaurant in Perth still as good under new ownership?
Award-winning influencer John Murray shares the magic of the Fife village on social media. Image: John Murray Jr.
I had festive afternoon tea with Duncan and Judy Murray at the Cromlix -…
Award-winning influencer John Murray shares the magic of the Fife village on social media. Image: John Murray Jr.
Old Course Hotel, Jigger Inn and Fisher & Donaldson - 21 St Andrews landmarks…
Teenager Scarlett, who has beaten cancer twice, with her mum Leila who live in Broughty Ferry.
Broughty Ferry teenager Scarlett looking forward to Christmas after beating cancer twice
2
Award-winning influencer John Murray shares the magic of the Fife village on social media. Image: John Murray Jr.
Where to buy real Christmas trees in and around Stirling
Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, NHS Fife
Keir Starmer brands NHS Fife surgery waiting times 'appalling'
Ninewells Hospital.
NHS Tayside urgent cancer treatment wait times among worst in Scotland
A generic photo of an indulgent hot chocolate with marshmallows.
5 delicious hot chocolates to warm you up in Dundee
German Shepherd rescue Raven was delighted to be reunited with owners Melanie and Paul Musson. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
'Our German Shepherd rescue went missing for 13 days - now she's living her…
2

Conversation