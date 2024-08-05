How Fife woman turned seafood restaurant daydreams into reality

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

How Fife woman turned seafood restaurant daydreams into reality

Dory Bistro and Gallery opened six years ago and has become recognised as one of the 100 best local restaurants in Britain by The Good Food Guide.

By Alex Banks
Ruth Robinson opened Dory Bistro & Gallery in Pittenweem six years ago.
Ruth Robinson opened Dory Bistro & Gallery in Pittenweem six years ago. Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The owner of a Fife hospitality business has told how she turned her daydreams into a successful restaurant.

Ruth Robinson opened Dory Bistro & Gallery in Pittenweem six years ago.

Now with 20 employees, the business has become recognised as one of the 100 best local restaurants in Britain by The Good Food Guide.

After moving to the area in 27 years ago, Ruth instantly noticed a particular gap in the market for a seafood restaurant.

She answered our questions on her biggest struggles, achievements and more.

How and why did you start in business?

I have lived in Pittenweem since 1997 and for a long time there were very few places to eat.

This seemed very odd to me given that it is such a nationally important shellfish harbour and tourist area.

Why was there no seafood restaurant celebrating the amazing local catches? I used to daydream of what could be created.

At the time, I was working at the University of St Andrews as an academic but I started to think about doing something completely different.

That’s how the restaurant idea started.

How did you get to where you are today?

My partner is Malcolm Cheape, an artist, and we bought our house with ground floor commercial space in 2016.

We were incredibly lucky to be able to purchase a property right on the harbourside in Pittenweem overlooking the fishing boats.

Ruth Robinson in her greenhouse.
Ruth Robinson in her greenhouse. Image: Caroline Trotter Photography

We got planning permission in 2017 and local tradesmen completed the conversion and new build by that Christmas.

We opened the integrated restaurant and art gallery in the following March.

Who helped you?

The list is long. My partner Malcolm of course, who is also my business partner and oversees the art gallery.

Many friends have helped us from the beginning with incredible advice and support, important because neither of us had any experience of running a hospitality business.

Fife Business Gateway were helpful with advice and more recently FSB has provided support.

Our employees have contributed enormously to our success because of the wealth of experience they have added.

Three of them have been with us since the beginning: Faye Cochrane, Christina Allan and Bev Meek.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

Work in front of house first and then go into the kitchen.

I wanted to be one of the chefs from the beginning but it was the right advice.

I understood much more about what was required to run a restaurant successfully by being customer-facing early on.

What is your biggest mistake?

I don’t overly dwell on mistakes as you can always learn something from them and move on.

What is your greatest achievement?

In 2023, we were recognised as one of the 100 best local restaurants in Britain by The Good Food Guide.

The garden at Dory Bistro and Gallery.
The garden at Dory Bistro and Gallery. Image: Caroline Trotter Photography

We were awarded that again for 2024 and the staff are thrilled. Malcolm has developed an exceptional kitchen garden which provides produce for the restaurant.

How are you managing rapidly rising costs, and how could the government help?

It is a very tricky time for hospitality and the already small profit margins are reducing even further.

Rising food and energy costs have coincided with rises in pay rates and you can’t keep putting up prices on the menu because of the cost of living crisis.

Most people probably don’t understand that while 20% of the cost of their meal goes to the government, restaurants don’t get any VAT back on the food that goes into the dishes because it is 0% VAT rated.

One thing that would help the sector would be a reduced VAT on the food items on menus.

What do you still hope to achieve?

There are no plans for expansion as one restaurant is quite enough. I do want to write a Dory cookbook with Head Chef Kevin Duncan.

What do you do to relax?

We are so lucky to live on the Fife Coastal Path so walking is easy and I love it.

I also love sea swimming with my friend Ailsa and other regulars in the old harbour in Pittenweem. That is a fantastic way to instantly relax.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

I just finished John Le Carre’s Absolute Friends and am now reading Patricia Highsmith’s Tremor of Forgery.

I find it very easy to pick up these types of books late at night and read for a short time after a long day.

My partner and I have been watching the Yellowstone series with Kevin Costner recently and it was so good we watched it all twice.

What do you waste your money on?

Going out to eat with friends and buying nice bottles of wine. When you run a restaurant, and are one of the chefs, there isn’t a lot of time to spend money.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

I bring the early morning deliveries into the restaurant. Because we live above The Dory, that is my first job every day.

Then I have a cup of tea while I input the takings from the previous day into my spreadsheets. Love a spreadsheet.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

We recently purchased a Toyota Yaris Cross. It’s a hybrid and I love it but would really like an electric car if recharging becomes easier.

More from Business

How venue three at Eden Project Dundee could look.
EXCLUSIVE: Eden Project plans large Dundee building made from leftover construction materials
Eliza Serban of The Botanist and the Bee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
The Botanist and The Bee: Dundee plant shop owners on flourishing business
Augean at Port of Dundee. Image: Google Maps
Port of Dundee business shuts its doors as company ‘consolidates’
Allan Rae, land director at Kirkwood Homes. Image: DC Thomson
Attitude to housebuilding 'needs to change' as fears application for Dundee homes could fail
5
Visocchi's has always been popular on sunny days in Broughty Ferry. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee ice cream shop memories serve up a scoop of nostalgia
The Harland & Wolff yard in Methill, Fife.
Emergency loan provides lifeline for 200 jobs at Fife shipyard
Barrie Clarke with Big Golf Tour attendess Michael, Joe and Tom, collectively known as the Yorkshire Golfers. Image: Big Golf Tours
Self-taught Montrose golfer tees-up new company pitched at beginners
A Skene Group Construction lorry travelling through the Fife town of Leslie. Kim Cessford/ DC Thomson.
Fife firm with 100 staff acquired by Ayrshire quarry rivals
Diageo's Banbeath bottling plant.
Diageo boss on putting tens of millions into Fife sites and hints at future…
Sue Jenkins, Andrew Melville, Inn chef, Mark Lewis, manager, Liam Gualt, waiter, Sam Nisbet, Kathy Mayo, KCT, Shona McIntosh, KCT, Frances Andrews, KCT, Image: Phil Wilkinson Photography
Fife residents could own part of beautiful 19th century pub for just £25

Conversation