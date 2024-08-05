Fife’s Scottish Deer Centre to launch new mini-railway this week – with chance to win ‘Golden Ticket’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fife’s Scottish Deer Centre to launch new mini-railway this week – with chance to win ‘Golden Ticket’

The Courier is running a competition to name the railway.

By Claire Warrender
Scottish Deer Centre owner David Hamilton and manager Sarah Rice try out the new miniature train.
The Scottish Deer Centre is signalling the start of its new miniature railway this week.

And as staff prepare to blow the first whistle, Courier readers are being asked to come up with a name for the latest attraction.

Andy Foster drives the train on the new Scottish Deer Centre track
We’re running a competition to coincide with this Wednesday’s official launch party.

And the lucky winner will win a “Golden Ticket”, offering a lifetime pass to ride the train as many times as they like.

Deer Centre co-owner David Hamilton is excited the railway is finally on track.

It features an engine on loan from the collection of Kerr’s Miniature Railway, an iconic attraction in Arbroath for 85 years.

It delighted generations of children at the town’s seafront until it closed in 2020.

And David said: “It’s really fantastic. The kids will love it!”

Party to mark launch day

The park, near Cupar, is organising a special event to mark the railway’s launch.

A piper will accompany the first official journey after a special guest cuts the ribbon at 11am.

All rides, normally £2.50 per person, will be free on the first day.

And train-themed face painting and other fun activities will be laid on for children.

The railway is part of the Deer Centre’s Muddy Boots installation.

It bought the Fife farm park’s trading name and equipment when it closed last year.

And its ride-on tractors and huge bouncy pillow are already in place.

How to enter Courier competition to name Deer Centre railway

The train already has a name – Loch Lee.

However, David is asking for name suggestions for the railway.

It goes twice round the flying area, where bird displays are held, and under the wing of a £28,000 Buccaneer jet installed in the park.

The Deer Centre’s Buccaneer sits on a replica runway. Picture. Kenny Smith/ DCT Media

To enter the competition, email suggestions to comps@thecourier.co.uk with the subject heading RAILWAY.

Include your suggestion, full name, address, contact phone number and date of birth.

The closing date is 9am on Monday August 12.

Full details will run in The Courier’s print edition on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

And the winner will be chosen by the Scottish Deer Centre.

Conversation