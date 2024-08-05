Fife’s Scottish Deer Centre to launch new mini-railway this week – with chance to win ‘Golden Ticket’

The Scottish Deer Centre is signalling the start of its new miniature railway this week.

And as staff prepare to blow the first whistle, Courier readers are being asked to come up with a name for the latest attraction.

We’re running a competition to coincide with this Wednesday’s official launch party.

And the lucky winner will win a “Golden Ticket”, offering a lifetime pass to ride the train as many times as they like.

Deer Centre co-owner David Hamilton is excited the railway is finally on track.

It features an engine on loan from the collection of Kerr’s Miniature Railway, an iconic attraction in Arbroath for 85 years.

It delighted generations of children at the town’s seafront until it closed in 2020.

And David said: “It’s really fantastic. The kids will love it!”

Party to mark launch day

The park, near Cupar, is organising a special event to mark the railway’s launch.

A piper will accompany the first official journey after a special guest cuts the ribbon at 11am.

All rides, normally £2.50 per person, will be free on the first day.

And train-themed face painting and other fun activities will be laid on for children.

The railway is part of the Deer Centre’s Muddy Boots installation.

It bought the Fife farm park’s trading name and equipment when it closed last year.

And its ride-on tractors and huge bouncy pillow are already in place.

How to enter Courier competition to name Deer Centre railway

The train already has a name – Loch Lee.

However, David is asking for name suggestions for the railway.

It goes twice round the flying area, where bird displays are held, and under the wing of a £28,000 Buccaneer jet installed in the park.

To enter the competition, email suggestions to comps@thecourier.co.uk with the subject heading RAILWAY.

Include your suggestion, full name, address, contact phone number and date of birth.

The closing date is 9am on Monday August 12.

Full details will run in The Courier’s print edition on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

And the winner will be chosen by the Scottish Deer Centre.