Scottish Deer Centre reveals date for £28,000 Buccaneer jet unveiling

The Scottish Deer Centre will officially unveil its new £28,000 Buccaneer jet to the public this month.

The ex-RAF fighter jet saw active service in the first Gulf War in 1991.

And it was also used during a UN peacekeeping mission in Cyprus.

But the Fife-based Scottish Deer Centre hopes it will become the star attraction of the 55-acre park when it goes on display on a replica runway.

Co-owner David Hamilton bought the 63ft nuclear bomber from a petrol station in Elgin in December, after spotting it for sale on Gumtree.

He then spent another £26,000 transporting it to his Cupar attraction.

The nose cone will be re-attached and dummy missiles inserted before it is opened to the public.

And the intention is to use it as an educational tool for children.

Buccaneer is already proving popular

Buccaneer veterans are among those to be invited to the official event on February 19.

Members of the public will get the chance to speak to them about their service after a short ceremony conducted by Fife Provost Jim Leishman.

And added poignancy will come in the form of a lone piper.

David and co-owner Gavin Findlay said the jet had already caused much excitement.

It has been sitting on a trailer in the Scottish Deer Centre car park since it arrived.

And David said: “People have been pulling in just to look at it.

“We’ve had loads of messages about it. I think it’s going to be very popular.”

Arrangements for Scottish Deer Centre’s Buccaneer unveiling

The Buccaneer made the 140-mile trip from Elgin to Cupar, via Inverness and Dunfermline, on December 12.

The RAF Benevolent Fund is now helping to restore it to its original condition.

And then it will sit among the park’s other vintage vehicles, including an old fire engine and tractors.

Children will be allowed to sit in the cockpit and there will be a windsock and lights on the new runway.

Eventually, outdoor TVs will show footage of the bomber in flight.

Anyone attending the February 19 event should arrive before the 11.30am start time.

Serving armed forces personnel will get in free but normal park fees will apply to everyone else.