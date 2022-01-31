Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Scottish Deer Centre reveals date for £28,000 Buccaneer jet unveiling

By Claire Warrender
January 31 2022, 5.20pm
The Buccanner is still on a trailer but will move into the park soon. Picture Steve Brown / DCT Media.
The Buccanner is still on a trailer but will move into the park soon. Picture Steve Brown / DCT Media.

The Scottish Deer Centre will officially unveil its new £28,000 Buccaneer jet to the public this month.

The ex-RAF fighter jet saw active service in the first Gulf War in 1991.

And it was also used during a UN peacekeeping mission in Cyprus.

But the Fife-based Scottish Deer Centre hopes it will become the star attraction of the 55-acre park when it goes on display on a replica runway.

The new Scottish Deer Centre Buccaneer is still on a trailer but will be moved this month.
Scottish Deer Centre owners Gavin FIndlay and David Hamilton with the Buccaneer Jet on site in Cupar,. Picture Steve Brown / DCT Media.

Co-owner David Hamilton bought the 63ft nuclear bomber from a petrol station in Elgin in December, after spotting it for sale on Gumtree.

He then spent another £26,000 transporting it to his Cupar attraction.

The nose cone will be re-attached and dummy missiles inserted before it is opened to the public.

And the intention is to use it as an educational tool for children.

Buccaneer is already proving popular

Buccaneer veterans are among those to be invited to the official event on February 19.

Members of the public will get the chance to speak to them about their service after a short ceremony conducted by Fife Provost Jim Leishman.

And added poignancy will come in the form of a lone piper.

David and co-owner Gavin Findlay said the jet had already caused much excitement.

It has been sitting on a trailer in the Scottish Deer Centre car park since it arrived.

And David said: “People have been pulling in just to look at it.

“We’ve had loads of messages about it. I think it’s going to be very popular.”

Arrangements for Scottish Deer Centre’s Buccaneer unveiling

The Buccaneer made the 140-mile trip from Elgin to Cupar, via Inverness and Dunfermline, on December 12.

The RAF Benevolent Fund is now helping to restore it to its original condition.

And then it will sit among the park’s other vintage vehicles, including an old fire engine and tractors.

Children will be allowed to sit in the cockpit and there will be a windsock and lights on the new runway.

Eventually, outdoor TVs will show footage of the bomber in flight.

Anyone attending the February 19 event should arrive before the 11.30am start time.

Serving armed forces personnel will get in free but normal park fees will apply to everyone else.

