Woman, 30, taken to hospital and man arrested after assault in Methil

A 30-year-old woman has been taken to hospital following an assault at a property in Methil.

Police were called to the Methilhaven Road area of the town shortly after 7pm on Friday.

The woman was taken to Victoria Hospital for treatment.

A 34-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and will appear in court on Monday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At about 7.20pm on Friday, we were called to a report of an assault at premises in Methilhaven Road.

“Officers attended and a 30-year-old woman was taken to Victoria Hospital for treatment.

“A 34-year-old man was arrested in connection and is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday December 16.”