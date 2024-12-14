Fife Woman, 30, taken to hospital and man arrested after assault in Methil The 34-year-old will appear in court on Monday. By Ben MacDonald December 14 2024, 11:40am December 14 2024, 11:40am Share Woman, 30, taken to hospital and man arrested after assault in Methil Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5145322/methil-woman-hospital-assault/ Copy Link 0 comment Methilhaven Road, Methil. Image: Google Street View A 30-year-old woman has been taken to hospital following an assault at a property in Methil. Police were called to the Methilhaven Road area of the town shortly after 7pm on Friday. The woman was taken to Victoria Hospital for treatment. A 34-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and will appear in court on Monday. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At about 7.20pm on Friday, we were called to a report of an assault at premises in Methilhaven Road. “Officers attended and a 30-year-old woman was taken to Victoria Hospital for treatment. “A 34-year-old man was arrested in connection and is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday December 16.”
