Methil trees yarn bombed as part of active travel route campaign

Several trees on Methil’s main route have been yarn bombed by guerilla knitters.

Crochet flowers and vines, along with a festoon of solar lights, have also added some festive cheer to along Methilhaven Road.

But there is a serious message behind the fun.

The yarn-bombing is the work of a group of women called Knit Together.

Based in Methil, they are supporting the ongoing campaign to save trees threatened by a planned active travel route.

Fife Council provoked an outcry earlier this year when it emerged dozens of trees would be chopped down to make way for the cycling and walking paths to the new Leven railway station.

And they were forced back to the drawing board when 1,300 people signed a petition against the move.

Officers later confirmed four mature species would be saved thanks to an amended design.

However, the revised plan has not yet been revealed.

Public support as Methil trees yarn bombed

Cameron Brown, who started the petition in April, helped with the Methil yarn-bombing.

He said: “We are still waiting for the revised plans to be made public.

“We were hoping for a public consultation by now.

“Detailed consultation is something our community desperately needs with these projects.

“What is most concerning is we still have no information about the plans for the Buckhaven end of Methilhaven Road, and what impact the route may have on the trees there.”

Cameron said the yarn bombers received lots of community support.

“It was a great afternoon – lots of thumbs up and car horns going,” he said.

“We really hope it will continue to raise awareness and urge people to think about the value of our local trees.”

Methil active travel route plans still being developed

Fife Council confirmed the public consultation is still due to go ahead but has been held up by funding delays.

Service manager Mark Dewar said: “We appreciate the community’s concerns.

“And, as previously confirmed, we have been able to slightly amend the design to retain the four mature trees.

“We are working to schedule the planned consultation in the coming months.”

Mr Dewar added that active travel route plans are still being developed, including the extension along Methilhaven Road.

“We will share designs with the community for feedback as part of the design process,” he said.