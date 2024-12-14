Methil trees yarn bombed as part of active travel route campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Fife

Methil trees yarn bombed as part of active travel route campaign

A number of trees on Methilhaven Road have been covered in knitted blankets.

By Claire Warrender
Trees in Methilhaven Road, Methil, wrapped in crochet blankets after a yarn bomb
Trees in Methil have been yarn-bombed. Image: Cameron Brown

Several trees on Methil’s main route have been yarn bombed by guerilla knitters.

Crochet flowers and vines, along with a festoon of solar lights, have also added some festive cheer to along Methilhaven Road.

But there is a serious message behind the fun.

The crochet and knitting is the work of the Methil Knit Together group.
The crochet and knitting is the work of the Methil Knit Together group. Image: Cameron Brown

The yarn-bombing is the work of a group of women called Knit Together.

Based in Methil, they are supporting the ongoing campaign to save trees threatened by a planned active travel route.

Fife Council provoked an outcry earlier this year when it emerged dozens of trees would be chopped down to make way for the cycling and walking paths to the new Leven railway station.

And they were forced back to the drawing board when 1,300 people signed a petition against the move.

Officers later confirmed four mature species would be saved thanks to an amended design.

However, the revised plan has not yet been revealed.

Public support as Methil trees yarn bombed

Cameron Brown, who started the petition in April, helped with the Methil yarn-bombing.

He said: “We are still waiting for the revised plans to be made public.

“We were hoping for a public consultation by now.

Cameron Brow, who started a petition against tree-felling.
Cameron Brown, who started a petition against tree-felling. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“Detailed consultation is something our community desperately needs with these projects.

“What is most concerning is we still have no information about the plans for the Buckhaven end of Methilhaven Road, and what impact the route may have on the trees there.”

Cameron said the yarn bombers received lots of community support.

A number of Methil trees have been yarn bombed by guerilla knitters. Image: Cameron Brown

“It was a great afternoon – lots of thumbs up and car horns going,” he said.

“We really hope it will continue to raise awareness and urge people to think about the value of our local trees.”

Methil active travel route plans still being developed

Fife Council confirmed the public consultation is still due to go ahead but has been held up by funding delays.

Service manager Mark Dewar said: “We appreciate the community’s concerns.

“And, as previously confirmed, we have been able to slightly amend the design to retain the four mature trees.

“We are working to schedule the planned consultation in the coming months.”

Mr Dewar added that active travel route plans are still being developed, including the extension along Methilhaven Road.

“We will share designs with the community for feedback as part of the design process,” he said.

More from Fife

Kalani Ghost Hunter visits The Cheesy Toast Shack
TikTok star Kalani Ghost Hunter visits 'delicious' Cheesy Toast Shack
Trees in Methil have been yarn-bombed. Image: Cameron Brown
Transport minister urged to stop 'haphazard' Fife railway ticket office cuts
John Finlay
Fife paedophile, 65, finally jailed after young victims' 'lifetime of torture'
Trees in Methil have been yarn-bombed. Image: Cameron Brown
Warning to drivers after manhole collapses on A92 near Freuchie
Ailsa Suttie
V&A Dundee HR manager banned from roads for Fife drink-drive
Lucian McIvor
'Cupid' stalker jailed for hounding woman in Fife
Trees in Methil have been yarn-bombed. Image: Cameron Brown
Fife family says SNP government 'abandoned' daughter with complex needs
Trees in Methil have been yarn-bombed. Image: Cameron Brown
Bid to keep Fife council tax rise below 10% - but capital projects face…
An overhead view of the paper mill
Operations resume at Fife paper mill after huge fire
Trees in Methil have been yarn-bombed. Image: Cameron Brown
Hotel Chocolat eyes new St Andrews store

Conversation