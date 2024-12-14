£80k cut from price of one of ‘Perth’s finest riverside homes’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Property

£80k cut from price of one of ‘Perth’s finest riverside homes’

Earnoch, a Georgian building perched on the banks of the River Tay, boasts some of the city's best views.

By Lucy Scarlett
Earnoch in Perth. Image: Savills
Earnoch in Perth. Image: Savills

A house described as one of Perth’s “finest riverside homes” has had £80,000 cut from its asking price.

Earnoch, a Georgian building perched on the banks of the River Tay, boasts some of the city’s best views.

The 19th-century property originally went on sale in June for offers over £975,000.

The price has now been cut to £895,000.

Earnoch was a family home for 25 years before owners Liz and Andy Ritchie decided to downsize.

The view from the conservatory out to the garden and river.
Sprawling views stretch across the river to the North Inch. Image: Savills.
A front image of Earnoch.
The property is accessed through a private driveway. Image: Savills
An aerial view of the house.
The house is on the banks of the river. Image: Savills

Despite being just a mile from the city centre, the house retains a high level of privacy.

This five-bedroom and five-reception room home has a double garage and private driveway set on 0.5 acres of land.

Speaking to The Courier when the house first went on the market, Liz said the home’s conservatory was built from old church pews.

The property is one of four Georgian homes along the bank of the Tay that are considered some of the finest in the area.

The dining room.
The dining room. Image: Savills
The kitchen.
The kitchen. Image: Savills
The main suite.
The main bedroom. Image: Savills
The landing.
The landing. Image: Savills

An open-plan kitchen and dining room features at the heart of the home.

The attic has been converted into a main suite with exposed wood and breathtaking views.

Earnoch is on the market with Savills for offers over £895,000.

Meanwhile, in Broughty Ferry, an apartment in a converted jute mansion also boasts beautiful Tay views.

More from Property

Auctioneer Sean Dowie, 32, in full flow at Pine Lodge Auction in Dunshalt. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Why Pine Lodge Auction in Dunshalt is 'Fife's best kept secret'
Invertrossachs Country House and Loch Venachar in the background. Image: Strutt & Parker.
Incredible £2.2 million country home near Callander with amazing Trossachs views for sale
Victorian house in Broughty Ferry for sale
Apartment in converted Broughty Ferry jute mansion has uninterrupted views of the Tay
The Dunfermline church conversion. Image: Remax
Stunning Dunfermline church conversion with private sun terrace for sale
Number 7 Tollbooth Wynd sits on the shore at Cellardyke. Image: Rettie.
Chance to own waterfront East Neuk house for just £280k
A handsome Broughty Ferry villa was TSPC's most popular property last month. Image: TSPC.
TSPC: Broughty Ferry the most popular spot for house hunters
The living room at Westfield House, Forfar. Image: Rettie
Cosy Forfar farmhouse with beautiful open fireplace hits market
The Thistle Car Park in Kirkcaldy is now closed. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Developers sought for two Kirkcaldy eyesore car parks
Stravaig, near Dunkeld. Image: Clyde Property
Stunning new state-of-the-art home nestled in Perthshire countryside for sale
Montrose High Street flat to go to auction
Montrose flat going to auction - with opening bid of just £1,000

Conversation