£80k cut from price of one of ‘Perth’s finest riverside homes’

A house described as one of Perth’s “finest riverside homes” has had £80,000 cut from its asking price.

Earnoch, a Georgian building perched on the banks of the River Tay, boasts some of the city’s best views.

The 19th-century property originally went on sale in June for offers over £975,000.

The price has now been cut to £895,000.

Earnoch was a family home for 25 years before owners Liz and Andy Ritchie decided to downsize.

Despite being just a mile from the city centre, the house retains a high level of privacy.

This five-bedroom and five-reception room home has a double garage and private driveway set on 0.5 acres of land.

Speaking to The Courier when the house first went on the market, Liz said the home’s conservatory was built from old church pews.

The property is one of four Georgian homes along the bank of the Tay that are considered some of the finest in the area.

An open-plan kitchen and dining room features at the heart of the home.

The attic has been converted into a main suite with exposed wood and breathtaking views.

Earnoch is on the market with Savills for offers over £895,000.

