TikTok star Kalani Ghost Hunter visits ‘delicious’ Cheesy Toast Shack

Kalani Ghost Hunter has again been left impressed with Fife cuisine after a visit to The Cheesy Toast Shack.

The TikTok star, with three million followers on the platform, has returned to the Kingdom to try out local bites.

On Friday, Kalani tried the Shack’s newest addition to the menu, the Christmas toastie.

The sandwich is filled with cheese, turkey, cranberry sauce and stuffing. Customers also receive a pot of gravy to dip their toastie in.

After taking a bite, Kalani said: “Oh my gosh, that is the best Christmas sandwich we’ve had on this trip. That’s so good.

“It’s so filling but so yummy, and the fact you get a pot of gravy.

“That’s a 10. That is absolutely delicious with the cranberry sauce, the cheese, the stuffing. That’s really good.”

Not only was Kalani joined by the Shack’s owners, Kate and Sam-Carter Larg, he also had to contend with a group of pesky seagulls.

After visiting the Cheesy Toast Shack, Kalani met up with MasterChef finalist Dean Banks to try out a festive crumble.

Before tasting the apple cinnamon treat, Kalani received a telling off from Banks for mixing a crumble he tried in Edinburgh together.

Despite the warning, Kalani chose to mix the crumble together, admitting that he thought it made it better.

The Cheesy Toast Shack has become a favourite spot for celebrities, with Marti Pellow calling their food a ‘pure delight’.