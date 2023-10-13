Marti Pellow takes a trip to St Andrews – just to buy a toastie

Marti Pellow has travelled from Edinburgh to St Andrews to get his hands on a toastie.

The former Wet Wet Wet frontman visited the Cheesy Toast Shack on Thursday afternoon for a macaroni cheese toastie.

Kate Carter-Larg, who owns the Shack with her husband Sam, spoke to The Courier about her famous client.

She said: “We had him down last October, he was doing a gig in Dundee.

“He came along and said that he had heard about us through social media and was in the area so came to visit for his lunch.

“He just remembered that we were here and he specifically had driven up just to get a toastie. It felt really nice.”

Marti’s mad about toasties

On his Facebook page, Pellow wrote: “Back at the the Cheesy Toast Shack in St Andrews.

“I’m not kidding you, I adore mac ‘n’ cheese but this toastie is made with love and smiles.

“The joy of eating one of these, it’s comfort food at its best. Pure delight!

“I salute you Cheesy Toast Shack GO GO GO!”

The Love Is All Around singer is not the only celebrity to visit the East Sands snack van.

Kate said: “We’ve had the cricketer Paul Collingwood here the other day. I think he was taking part in the Dunhill Championships.

“There’s been some of the Game of Thrones cast here when they were at the Edinburgh Fringe.

“Dick and Dom have visited. We’ve had a few familiar faces here.”

Customers across the globe visit the Cheesy Toast Shack

As well as famous faces, Kate shared how she receives messages from people around the world hoping to pay the Shack a visit.

She said: “We actually had a girl messaged us on Instagram this week from Australia.

“She wasn’t coming all the way for one but she’s planning on coming over and wants to visit St Andrews so wanted to check what our winter hours were.

“We had a bunch of golfers from New York who said they were laughing at our TikToks.

“They were coming to the area and saw stuff online, they ended up coming every day for their lunch.

“We have people from all over the place, from different countries hoping to visit – not just Edinburgh.

“It feels really nice but there’s always that pressure to impress when someone is making such a big effort to see us.”

The Courier has featured The Cheesy Toast Shack as one of the best places to grab something to eat along the Fife Coastal Path.