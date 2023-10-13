Marti Pellow takes a trip to St Andrews – just to buy a toastie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Marti Pellow takes a trip to St Andrews – just to buy a toastie

The former Wet Wet Wet frontman drove up from Edinburgh 'specifically to get a toastie'.

By Ben MacDonald
Marti Pellow visits the Cheesy Toast Shack, St Andrews.
Former Wet Wet Wet frontman Marti Pellow posed for pictures with staff during his visit. Image: Kate Carter-Larg

Marti Pellow has travelled from Edinburgh to St Andrews to get his hands on a toastie.

The former Wet Wet Wet frontman visited the Cheesy Toast Shack on Thursday afternoon for a macaroni cheese toastie.

Kate Carter-Larg, who owns the Shack with her husband Sam, spoke to The Courier about her famous client.

She said: “We had him down last October, he was doing a gig in Dundee.

“He came along and said that he had heard about us through social media and was in the area so came to visit for his lunch.

“He just remembered that we were here and he specifically had driven up just to get a toastie. It felt really nice.”

Marti’s mad about toasties

On his Facebook page, Pellow wrote: “Back at the the Cheesy Toast Shack in St Andrews.

“I’m not kidding you, I adore mac ‘n’ cheese but this toastie is made with love and smiles.

“The joy of eating one of these, it’s comfort food at its best. Pure delight!

“I salute you Cheesy Toast Shack GO GO GO!”

Marti Pellow at the Cheesy Toast Shack
Pellow first visited the Shack before a gig in Dundee. Image: Kate Carter-Larg

The Love Is All Around singer is not the only celebrity to visit the East Sands snack van.

Kate said: “We’ve had the cricketer Paul Collingwood here the other day. I think he was taking part in the Dunhill Championships.

“There’s been some of the Game of Thrones cast here when they were at the Edinburgh Fringe.

“Dick and Dom have visited. We’ve had a few familiar faces here.”

Dick and Dom at the Cheesy Toast Shack
Dick and Dom are two of many familiar faces who have visited. Image: Kate Carter-Larg

Customers across the globe visit the Cheesy Toast Shack

As well as famous faces, Kate shared how she receives messages from people around the world hoping to pay the Shack a visit.

She said: “We actually had a girl messaged us on Instagram this week from Australia.

“She wasn’t coming all the way for one but she’s planning on coming over and wants to visit St Andrews so wanted to check what our winter hours were.

“We had a bunch of golfers from New York who said they were laughing at our TikToks.

“They were coming to the area and saw stuff online, they ended up coming every day for their lunch.

Kate with Andi Peters
Kate appeared on Good Morning Britain with Andi Peters. Image: Kate Carter-Larg

“We have people from all over the place, from different countries hoping to visit – not just Edinburgh.

“It feels really nice but there’s always that pressure to impress when someone is making such a big effort to see us.”

The Courier has featured The Cheesy Toast Shack as one of the best places to grab something to eat along the Fife Coastal Path.

