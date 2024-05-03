Women’s Open in St Andrews: Short-term lets licensing rules examined in bid to meet accommodation demand

Around 50,000 people are expected to descend on St Andrews this summer as the Old Course hosts the AIG Women’s Open.

It is the top event in women’s golf, offering up the final major trophy of the year.

And with demand for Airbnb-style accommodation likely to be sky high, Fife Council is looking to relax its short-term lets policy to ensure everyone has a place to stay.

A temporary exemption allows home owners to apply to let out properties for up to six weeks without a licence.

And councillors are being urged to declare the Women’s Open a “national event” to allow the rule to kick in.

Head of housing John Mills says failure to do so could result in insufficient licensed short-term accommodation to meet demand.

“Visitors may be housed unlawfully,” he said.

“There may be suggestions Fife Council is not supporting women’s sport.”

St Andrews famous links will host the competition for the third time from August 21 to 25.

Short-term lets licensing conditions still apply

Demand for self-catering rooms and apartments rocketed during the 150th Open Championship in July 2022.

Some people were charging up to £30,000 for a week’s stay.

However, Scotland’s new short-term lets licensing laws came into force three months later, meaning hosts cannot operate without a licence.

New applications in Fife are currently taking up to nine months to process.

Mr Mills says allowing people to apply for temporary exemptions could help address the expected increase in demand.

Successful properties are still subject to the same conditions as licensed ones, including the need for safety certificates and insurance.

However, neighbours do not have a right to object to exemption applications.

And Mr Mills added: “Properties that are granted temporary exemptions will not be inspected.”

Women’s Open in St Andrews includes concert with headline act

The AIG Women’s Open is one of the R&A’s flagship events.

And in a bid to attract even more spectators this year, organisers are staging a concert with the help of entertainment firm Live Nation.

A headline act will be announced soon.

Championship director Zoe Ridgway said: “We are delighted to bring this first-of-its-kind partnership to fruition for the 2024 AIG Women’s Open.”

Last year’s championship in Walton Heath in Surrey, included a Festival Fan Village, which contributed to a 53% increase in attendance.

And the entertainment was topped by singer Ellie Goulding.