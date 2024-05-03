Women’s Open in St Andrews: Short-term lets licensing rules examined in bid to meet accommodation demand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Women’s Open in St Andrews: Short-term lets licensing rules examined in bid to meet accommodation demand

Accommodation providers could be allowed to let out properties without a licence as demand for accommodation soars.

By Claire Warrender
The Women's Open will return to St Andrews for the third time in August.
The Women's Open will return to St Andrews for the third time in August. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Around 50,000 people are expected to descend on St Andrews this summer as the Old Course hosts the AIG Women’s Open.

It is the top event in women’s golf, offering up the final major trophy of the year.

Last year's Women's Open winner Lilia Vu poses with her trophy.
Last year’s Women’s Open winner Lilia Vu poses with her trophy. Image: John Walton/PA Wire.

And with demand for Airbnb-style accommodation likely to be sky high, Fife Council is looking to relax its short-term lets policy to ensure everyone has a place to stay.

A temporary exemption allows home owners to apply to let out properties for up to six weeks without a licence.

And councillors are being urged to declare the Women’s Open a “national event” to allow the rule to kick in.

Head of housing John Mills says failure to do so could result in insufficient licensed short-term accommodation to meet demand.

“Visitors may be housed unlawfully,” he said.

“There may be suggestions Fife Council is not supporting women’s sport.”

St Andrews famous links will host the competition for the third time from August 21 to 25.

Short-term lets licensing conditions still apply

Demand for self-catering rooms and apartments rocketed during the 150th Open Championship in July 2022.

Some people were charging up to £30,000 for a week’s stay.

The 150th Open Championship in brought 290,000 people to St Andrews in 2022. Image: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

However, Scotland’s new short-term lets licensing laws came into force three months later, meaning hosts cannot operate without a licence.

New applications in Fife are currently taking up to nine months to process.

Mr Mills says allowing people to apply for temporary exemptions could help address the expected increase in demand.

Successful properties are still subject to the same conditions as licensed ones, including the need for safety certificates and insurance.

However, neighbours do not have a right to object to exemption applications.

And Mr Mills added: “Properties that are granted temporary exemptions will not be inspected.”

Women’s Open in St Andrews includes concert with headline act

The AIG Women’s Open is one of the R&A’s flagship events.

And in a bid to attract even more spectators this year, organisers are staging a concert with the help of entertainment firm Live Nation.

A headline act will be announced soon.

Ellie Goulding, who headlined last year's Women's Open.
Ellie Goulding headlined last year’s Women’s Open. Image: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Championship director Zoe Ridgway said: “We are delighted to bring this first-of-its-kind partnership to fruition for the 2024 AIG Women’s Open.”

Last year’s championship in Walton Heath in Surrey, included a Festival Fan Village, which contributed to a 53% increase in attendance.

And the entertainment was topped by singer Ellie Goulding.

Conversation