Delight as police-obsessed Fife boy receives surprise promotion to deputy chief constable

Scotland’s chief constable has made a six-year-old Fife boy her honorary deputy after his mammoth fundraising drive across Scotland.

Police-obsessed Anthony Green, from Glenrothes, has been visiting the town’s police station with dad William every week for more than two years.

He enjoys waving to officers as they pass in their cars.

And they have taken him under their wing, kitting him out with a miniature uniform and even giving him his sergeant’s stripes.

The youngster wanted to repay their kindness and earlier this summer he embarked on a tour of 50 Scottish police stations, raising more than £2,000 for the Police Benevolent Fund on his way.

And he quickly rose through the ranks during the journey, with officers bestowing further promotions on him.

However, mini Chief Inspector Anthony Green was in for a surprise when he met Chief Constable Jo Farrell at Glenrothes on Friday.

Hailing him as “inspirational”, she told the delighted youngster: “Because you’re such a great police officer, we should promote you again.”

‘A special boy who has shown resilience’

She added: “Do you want to become one of my deputies?

And she joked: “We’ll have to nudge one of them out. Take your pick out of three!”

Ms Farrell said: “Anthony is a real character and an inspiration to everyone.

“He’s a special boy and has shown resilience by going round the country for many weeks.

“He’s embraced everything that’s good around Police Scotland. It’s important young people don’t see us as a threat but as people they can rely on and trust.”

Earlier, the chief constable presented Anthony with the final piece of a jigsaw he worked on during his trip.

The puzzle depicts a bank robbery with police arresting burglars.

And staff at each station gave him one piece each.

Anthony Green police obsession began at nursery

Anthony’s dad William said: “It’s been an amazing thing to do.

“For him to receive such a warm welcome back here means a lot.

“Everybody at Glenrothes, for the last two-and-a-half years, has been fantastic with him.”

Anthony’s obsession began one day after nursery when he asked if he could go and see some police cars.

“We came to our local police station and it literally just went from there,” said William.

Glenrothes community sergeant David McCabe added: “He went away as sergeant and came back as chief inspector. Now he’s deputy chief constable!

“During the last few weeks he’s been in boats, a helicopter, enjoyed a blue light drive around Tulliallan, met police dogs and a police cat and now the chief constable.”