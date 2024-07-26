Delight as police-obsessed Fife boy receives surprise promotion to deputy chief constable

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Delight as police-obsessed Fife boy receives surprise promotion to deputy chief constable

Chief Constable Jo Farrell bestowed the honour after the six-year-old's mammoth fundraising effort.

By Claire Warrender
Newly-promoted Deputy Chief Constable Anthony Green, 6, shows Chief Constable Jo Farrell the ropes.
Newly-promoted Deputy Chief Constable Anthony Green, 6, shows Chief Constable Jo Farrell the ropes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Scotland’s chief constable has made a six-year-old Fife boy her honorary deputy after his mammoth fundraising drive across Scotland.

Police-obsessed Anthony Green, from Glenrothes, has been visiting the town’s police station with dad William every week for more than two years.

He enjoys waving to officers as they pass in their cars.

Anthony Green gets a certificate from the chief constable for his efforts at Glenrothes police station
Chief Constable Jo Farrell presents Anthony Green with a certificate and balloon at Glenrothes police station. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

And they have taken him under their wing, kitting him out with a miniature uniform and even giving him his sergeant’s stripes.

The youngster wanted to repay their kindness and earlier this summer he embarked on a tour of 50 Scottish police stations, raising more than £2,000 for the Police Benevolent Fund on his way.

Anthony Green watching police cars at Glenrothes police station
Six-year-old Anthony loves police cars. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

And he quickly rose through the ranks during the journey, with officers bestowing further promotions on him.

However, mini Chief Inspector Anthony Green was in for a surprise when he met Chief Constable Jo Farrell at Glenrothes on Friday.

Hailing him as “inspirational”, she told the delighted youngster: “Because you’re such a great police officer, we should promote you again.”

‘A special boy who has shown resilience’

She added: “Do you want to become one of my deputies?

And she joked: “We’ll have to nudge one of them out. Take your pick out of three!”

Ms Farrell said: “Anthony is a real character and an inspiration to everyone.

Anthony shows the chief constable his completed jigsaw. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The youngster is very much at home at Glenrothes police station. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“He’s a special boy and has shown resilience by going round the country for many weeks.

“He’s embraced everything that’s good around Police Scotland. It’s important young people don’t see us as a threat but as people they can rely on and trust.”

Earlier, the chief constable presented Anthony with the final piece of a jigsaw he worked on during his trip.

The puzzle depicts a bank robbery with police arresting burglars.

And staff at each station gave him one piece each.

Anthony Green police obsession began at nursery

Anthony’s dad William said: “It’s been an amazing thing to do.

“For him to receive such a warm welcome back here means a lot.

“Everybody at Glenrothes, for the last two-and-a-half years, has been fantastic with him.”

He even got to sit in the chief’s car. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Anthony’s obsession began one day after nursery when he asked if he could go and see some police cars.

“We came to our local police station and it literally just went from there,” said William.

Glenrothes community sergeant David McCabe added: “He went away as sergeant and came back as chief inspector. Now he’s deputy chief constable!

“During the last few weeks he’s been in boats, a helicopter, enjoyed a blue light drive around Tulliallan, met police dogs and a police cat and now the chief constable.”

