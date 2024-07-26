EXCLUSIVE: Family of Angus murder victim Steven Donaldson ‘appalled but not surprised’ by Tasmin Glass release

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Family of Angus murder victim Steven Donaldson ‘appalled but not surprised’ by Tasmin Glass release

"Steven’s life was worth far more than five years," the family said in a statement after Glass was granted parole.

Tasmin Glass, who was jailed for her part in the murder of oil worker Steven Donaldson.
Tasmin Glass has been granted parole with conditions.
By Lindsey Hamilton

The family of Angus murder victim Steven Donaldson said they are “angry but not surprised” as killer Tasmin Glass prepares for release from prison.

Glass has been granted parole just five years into the 10-year sentence she was given for her part in the brutal killing of her ex-boyfriend.

Steven was murdered in 2018 by Steven Dickie and Callum Davidson, who both received life sentences.

Steven Donaldson
Steven Donaldson.

Glass was convicted of culpable homicide for luring the 27-year-old oil worker to a playpark, where her accomplices attacked him, before driving him to Kinnordy nature reserve where he was killed.

Glass was sentenced to 10 years in 2019 but the Parole Board for Scotland agreed to release her on Friday, just halfway through her sentence.

Donaldson family ‘angry but not surprised’

Speaking exclusively to The Courier, a relative of Steven’s said on behalf of the family: “We as a family are angry with the decision of the parole board to release Tasmin Glass back into the community.

“We are not however surprised by this outcome.

“This decision strengthens our concerns that the concerns of victims and their families are not taken into consideration and decisions are made in the best interests of the offender only.

“We are of the view that justice has not been served and Steven’s life was worth far more than five years.

“Quite frankly we are appalled at this.”

Steven’s parents, Bill and Pamela Donaldson, visit their son’s memorial. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The Donaldson family learned of the decision in an email from a victim liaison officer for the Parole Board for Scotland on Friday afternoon.

It states: “In order for the board to grant release on parole licence it must be satisfied that the level of risk posed by the individual can be managed safely in the community.

“The board was satisfied on this matter and has therefore granted release on licence.”

But this statement was disputed by the Donaldsons, who said: “Whilst this may have been her first offence, it was a very significant, calculated and serious one for which she showed no remorse or acceptance.

“We continue to be of the view that Tasmin Glass is a risk to ourselves and the wider public.”

Tasmin Glass parole
Tasmin Glass. Image: Wullie Marr Photography

It is the third time Glass’s case has been considered by the parole board but it failed to reach a decision in both February and May  due to “lack of information.”

The Scottish Prison Service has never confirmed where the killer was being held, but The Courier understands she has most recently been imprisoned at the Bella Community Custody Centre in Dundee.

It is not yet known when she will be released but conditions have been imposed, including that Glass must not live in Angus or Dundee, and she must not approach the Donaldson family.

The family spokesperson added: “We are really disappointed but glad they’ve at least put these conditions in.”

Release decision on eve of memorial motorbike ride

The news comes on the eve of the memorial motorbike ride out in Angus from Steven’s home town of Arbroath to Kinnordy Nature Reserve at Kirriemuir, where he was murdered.

The ongoing indecision from the parole board and the timing of the latest hearing was highlighted to First Minister John Swinney in Holyrood.

Mr Swinney committed to looking at how victims are treated within the parole system – one of The Courier’s main points in the A Voice for Victims Campaign, aimed at ensuring Glass and other violent prisoners should serve their full sentence as imposed by the courts.

Conversation