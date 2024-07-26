Steven Donaldson memorial run: Where and when Angus locals can see biker convoy

The third Steven Donaldson memorial motorcycle run is due to draw hundreds of bikers to Angus on Saturday.

It will see a two-wheeled tribute head from Arbroath to Kirriemuir in honour of the popular oil worker who was brutally murdered in 2018.

As final plans for the event were being laid, Steven’s grieving family awaited news of a parole board decision on the possible release of his ex-girlfriend Tasmin Glass.

On Friday, Glass is due to face her third hearing before a panel which will determine whether she is freed five years into the 10-year sentence handed down for her part in the brutal killing.

A jury convicted Glass of culpable homicide.

Accomplices Callum Davidson and Steven Dickie were each jailed for more than 20 years for Steven’s murder.

The Courier and the Donaldson family have demanded Glass stay in prison as part of our A Voice for Victims campaign.

Bike tribute

Steven, who was 27 when he died, had a passion for cars and motorbikes.

Revulsion over the brutal murder led a stranger to bring the biking community together in his memory.

North-east man Billy Connell did not know Steven, but a rallying call for the first event in 2019 drew hundreds of motorcyclists. And folk lined the streets of Forfar and Kirrie to watch it pass through.

The ride-out was repeated in 2022.

Billy said: “Until the actual day we don’t know how many will come. But the biking family always turn out for one of their own so I hope we’ll see a lot of people there.

“Everyone is welcome to join, on any bike.”

What route is the convoy taking?

The event will begin from Victoria Park in Arbroath.

Bikers are expected to gather from around 9/10am onwards.

The run will leave Victoria Park at 12/12.30pm.

It will take the road to Friockheim and then the A932 to Forfar, arriving there around 12.50/1pm.

The bikers will pass through the centre of Forfar.

The route then takes them via Horniecross and the B957 to Kirriemuir.

It will pass the Peter Pan playpark in Kirrie, before coming down Roods and through the centre of the town.

That is expected to be around 1.20/1.30pm.

And the convoy will then make its way to Kinnordy Loch nature reserve. It was there Steven’s body was found and is the setting of an oak tree planted in his memory.

The bikers will turn off their engines in silent tribute at the end of the run.

“Billy added: “We hope people will come out to see the run pass by, and show their support for Steven’s family.”