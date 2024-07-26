Steven Donaldson memorial run: Where and when Angus locals can see biker convoy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Steven Donaldson memorial run: Where and when Angus locals can see biker convoy

Motorcyclists from across Scotland are expected to join the ride from Arbroath to Kirriemuir in honour of Kinnordy murder victim Steven Donaldson.

By Graham Brown
The first Steven Donaldson memorial run passes through Kirriemuir in 2019. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The first Steven Donaldson memorial run passes through Kirriemuir in 2019. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The third Steven Donaldson memorial motorcycle run is due to draw hundreds of bikers to Angus on Saturday.

It will see a two-wheeled tribute head from Arbroath to Kirriemuir in honour of the popular oil worker who was brutally murdered in 2018.

As final plans for the event were being laid, Steven’s grieving family awaited news of a parole board decision on the possible release of his ex-girlfriend Tasmin Glass.

Steven Donaldson memorial bike run
People pay their respects on the streets of Kirriemuir in 2019. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

On Friday, Glass is due to face her third hearing before a panel which will determine whether she is freed five years into the 10-year sentence handed down for her part in the brutal killing.

A jury convicted Glass of culpable homicide.

Accomplices Callum Davidson and Steven Dickie were each jailed for more than 20 years for Steven’s murder.

The Courier and the Donaldson family have demanded Glass stay in prison as part of our A Voice for Victims campaign.

Bike tribute

Steven, who was 27 when he died, had a passion for cars and motorbikes.

Revulsion over the brutal murder led a stranger to bring the biking community together in his memory.

North-east man Billy Connell did not know Steven, but a rallying call for the first event in 2019 drew hundreds of motorcyclists. And folk lined the streets of Forfar and Kirrie to watch it pass through.

Steven Donaldson memorial motorcycle ride
Bikers gather at Victoria Park in Arbroath in 2022. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

The ride-out was repeated in 2022.

Billy said: “Until the actual day we don’t know how many will come. But the biking family always turn out for one of their own so I hope we’ll see a lot of people there.

“Everyone is welcome to join, on any bike.”

What route is the convoy taking?

The event will begin from Victoria Park in Arbroath.

Bikers are expected to gather from around 9/10am onwards.

The run will leave Victoria Park at 12/12.30pm.

It will take the road to Friockheim and then the A932 to Forfar, arriving there around 12.50/1pm.

The bikers will pass through the centre of Forfar.

The route then takes them via Horniecross and the B957 to Kirriemuir.

It will pass the Peter Pan playpark in Kirrie, before coming down Roods and through the centre of the town.

Kinnordy Loch Steven Donaldson memorial run
The memorial run arriving at Kinnordy Loch in 2022. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

That is expected to be around 1.20/1.30pm.

And the convoy will then make its way to Kinnordy Loch nature reserve. It was there Steven’s body was found and is the setting of an oak tree planted in his memory.

The bikers will turn off their engines in silent tribute at the end of the run.

“Billy added: “We hope people will come out to see the run pass by, and show their support for Steven’s family.”

