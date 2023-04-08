Kirriemuir groups make J M Barrie’s favourite park even more accessible to all

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new generation of young – and young at heart – are set to enjoy healthy fun in one of Peter Pan creator J M Barrie’s favourite spots.

The Hill at Kirriemuir was where the author picked up his love of cricket and spent many happy hours.

Barrie’s legacy lives on in the pavilion housing Kirrie’s camera obscura which he gifted to the town in 1930.

And the nearby Neverland playpark is a nod to his most famous work.

Successful grant applications for new equipment

Now, the combined efforts of the town’s community council and Kirrie Regeneration Group have added to the beauty spot’s attractions.

The community council has led the installation of an outdoor gym which is already proving a hit with all ages.

And a new wheelchair swing has just been put in place by KRG as the first stage in a project to make the area accessible to all.

Work is about to start on a wheelchair accessible roundabout, with access-friendly picnic benches also in the pipeline.

The two groups say it will add even more to the popularity of The Hill.

Hotspot for locals and visitors

KRG treasurer Irena Krasinska-Lobban, who is also on the community council, said: “We are incredibly lucky to have a park in such a beautiful setting.

“The community council got funding from the mental health and wellbeing fund for the outdoor gym.

“It’s been in place for a wee while and proved really popular.

“Then, through the suggestions of local councillor Julie Bell, KRG thought it would be a good idea to bid for some inclusive equipment for the playpark.

“We went for the wheelchair swing first and managed to get grant funding for that.

“We are delighted it’s been installed in time for the summer.

“Hopefully the roundabout will also be completed soon.

“It’s such a popular park, but it must be difficult for less able children to see their brothers and sisters having so much fun on the Neverland equipment.

“We know families are really pleased to see this.

“These projects are all about the two groups pulling together to try and make this wonderful park even better,” said Irena.

Camera Obscura volunteers are looking forward to a bumper Easter weekend.

The attraction – saved from closure by KRG in 2015 – is now open from Saturday to Monday for the summer season.