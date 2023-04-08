Kirriemuir groups make J M Barrie’s favourite park even more accessible to all

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kirriemuir groups make J M Barrie’s favourite park even more accessible to all

The combined efforts of the town community council and Kirrie Regeneration Group have added an outdoor gym and wheelchair accessible swing to the attractions at Kirrie Hill.

By Graham Brown
Community council vice-chairman George Aitken, KRG chairman Ron Lobban and KRG treasurer Irena get into the swing of the new equipment. Image: Paul Reid

A new generation of young – and young at heart – are set to enjoy healthy fun in one of Peter Pan creator J M Barrie’s favourite spots.

The Hill at Kirriemuir was where the author picked up his love of cricket and spent many happy hours.

Barrie’s legacy lives on in the pavilion housing Kirrie’s camera obscura which he gifted to the town in 1930.

And the nearby Neverland playpark is a nod to his most famous work.

Kirrie Community Council vice-chair George Aitken (left), KRG chairman Ron Lobban and KRG treasurer Irena Krasinska-Lobban try the outdoor gym. Image: Paul Reid

Successful grant applications for new equipment

Now, the combined efforts of the town’s community council and Kirrie Regeneration Group have added to the beauty spot’s attractions.

The community council has led the installation of an outdoor gym which is already proving a hit with all ages.

And a new wheelchair swing has just been put in place by KRG as the first stage in a project to make the area accessible to all.

The new wheelchair swing is ready for use. Image: Paul Reid

Work is about to start on a wheelchair accessible roundabout, with access-friendly picnic benches also in the pipeline.

The two groups say it will add even more to the popularity of The Hill.

Hotspot for locals and visitors

KRG treasurer Irena Krasinska-Lobban, who is also on the community council, said: “We are incredibly lucky to have a park in such a beautiful setting.

“The community council got funding from the mental health and wellbeing fund for the outdoor gym.

“It’s been in place for a wee while and proved really popular.

“Then, through the suggestions of local councillor Julie Bell, KRG thought it would be a good idea to bid for some inclusive equipment for the playpark.

“We went for the wheelchair swing first and managed to get grant funding for that.

“We are delighted it’s been installed in time for the summer.

George Aitken, Ron Lobban and Irena Krasinska-Lobban take a turn on the popular outdoor gym. Image: Paul Reid

“Hopefully the roundabout will also be completed soon.

“It’s such a popular park, but it must be difficult for less able children to see their brothers and sisters having so much fun on the Neverland equipment.

“We know families are really pleased to see this.

“These projects are all about the two groups pulling together to try and make this wonderful park even better,” said Irena.

Camera Obscura volunteers are looking forward to a bumper Easter weekend.

The attraction – saved from closure by KRG in 2015 – is now open from Saturday to Monday for the summer season.

