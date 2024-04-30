Policy-breaking Arbroath Starbucks bid back before councillors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Policy-breaking Arbroath Starbucks bid back before councillors

Councillors approved a Starbucks outlet on the site of Arbroath's former Seaforth Hotel last month but have now been told to clarify the reasons for their decision.

By Graham Brown
Starbucks hopes to build on the site of the old Seaforth Hotel which was destroyed by fire in 2006.
Starbucks hopes to build on the site of the old Seaforth Hotel which was destroyed by fire in 2006. Image: DC Thomson

Angus councillors have been asked to justify their decision to approve a policy-breaching Starbucks outlet on the site of a former Arbroath hotel.

In March, planning appeal committee members gave the coffee chain’s bid for the old Seaforth site at Queen’s Drive the go-ahead.

The gateway site has lain empty since the landmark hotel was bulldozed after being ravaged by fire in 2006.

Arbroath's Seaforth Hotel was destroyed by fire in 2006.
The burnt out shell of the Seaforth Hotel. Image: DC Thomson

Several ideas have come forward for the land, including a hotel and restaurant, but none have gone ahead.

And in November last year, council officials refused permission for a Starbucks cafe and drive-thru there.

They blocked the plan under delegated powers.

Planners said that while the site had lain empty for a considerable length of time, the Starbucks proposal breached the Angus development plan.

The Seaforth site is set aside for a landmark hotel or leisure/recreation use.

How did Starbucks eventually secure permission?

The refusal decision was appealed by Starbucks to Angus development management review committee (DMRC).

And although councillors were split on the merits of the plan, the casting vote of the chairman saw approval granted.

Councillor Gavin Nicol said: “While I fully understand the officers’ reasons for refusal this is a gateway to Arbroath and has been an eyesore for nearly 20 years.

Arbroath Starbucks plan for former Seaforth Hotel.
The Seaforth site is a gateway to West Links. Image: Google

“It’s an embarrassment to the town.

“We now have the opportunity to remedy years of neglect.”

Why has it come back before councillors?

Angus DMRC meets next week and the Seaforth plan is back on the agenda.

Council legal chief Jackie Buchanan says the committee must clarify its reasons for going against the development plan.

“A decision notice therefore requires to be clear whether the proposal accords with the development plan or not and set out any material considerations considered by the review in arriving at that decision,” she says.

“All such reasons must be proper, adequate and intelligible.

Empty Arbroath Seaforth site earmarked for Starbucks cafe.
The Seaforth Hotel site lies near Arbroath FC’s Gayfield Park. Image: Google

“The DMRC at the meeting of March 4 determined to uphold the appeal and grant planning permission.

“It was however not clear from the deliberations as to whether the committee determined the proposal to be in accordance with the development plan or not.”

DMRC crematorium case went to Court of Session

The council recently found itself on the wrong end of a Court of Session ruling that the DMRC’s approval of a new Angus crematorium was unlawful.

In March last year, the appeal committee overturned a delegated refusal for the development at Duntrune.

But an objector won his challenge of the decision when the council decided not to fight the case in Scotland’s highest civil court.

Farmer Guthrie Batchelor’s crematorium plan will now be re-considered again by the DMRC.

And the decision rests with a newly-constituted DMRC after the court ruled the same set of councillors could not deal with the appeal.

Conversation