Home News Perth & Kinross

Man who died at Perth church named as Father Bogdan Palka

A police investigation into the death continues and the church remains sealed off.

By Neil Henderson
Father Bogdan Palka.
Father Bogdan Palka and police guarding St Mary Magdalene's Church. Image: Rev Krzysztof Jablonski/DC Thomson

A man who died at a Perth church has been named as Father Bogdan Palka.

The 61-year-old was found dead at St Mary Magdalene’s Church, where he worked, on Saturday afternoon.

A police probe into the death, which is being treated as unexplained, continues and the church has been closed until further notice.

Father Bogdan Palka. Image: St Mary Magdalene’s Church.

Reverend Krzysztof Jablonski, permanent Deacon at the church, confirmed the body was Father Palka on Sunday.

Officers were called to the church on Glenearn Road at around 2pm on Saturday.

‘The most desperate and sad situation’

Rev Jablonski said Father Palka’s death had left him “lost for words”.

He said: “This is the most desperate and sad situation.

“I’m lost for words and have no idea what the church does next.

“All we can do at this stage is pray to for Father Palka.”

Police vehicles at the scene on Glenearn Road in Perth.
The church remains closed. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson

A message on the church website confirms that all services have been cancelled until further notice.

Father Palka moved to St Mary Magdalene’s Church in July 2022.

“He came to St Mary Magdalene’s from the Parish of St John The Baptist church two years ago,” Rev Jablonski said.

“He has been located in Perth for 10 years and is very poplar with his congregation.

“The diocese will have a meeting on Monday to make further preparations during this difficult and sad time.

“However, police have given us no indication so far how long it will be before we can expect to return to the church.”

Police at St Mary Magdalane’s Church on Glenearn Road, Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A special gathering to pray for Father Palka took place on Sunday at the grounds of the church.

Police treating death at Perth church as ‘unexplained’

Witnesses reported a large number of officers at the scene and St Mary Magdalene’s Church having been cordoned off by police.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to an address in Glenearn Road, Perth at around 2.20pm on Saturday, May 18, following the sudden death of a man.

“The death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing.”

Conversation