St Johnstone are staying up – Perth side beat Mothewell as Ross County could only draw on dramatic final day

St Johnstone secured their Premiership status on a dramatic survival Sunday that put their supporters through the emotional wringer.

The Perth side produced one of their best displays of the season when they needed it most – and the footballing gods smiled on them at long last.

Goals from Nicky Clark and Adama Sidibeh earned them a 2-1 victory, with Dimitar Mitov a hero yet again by making a penalty save in between those goals.

Ironically, he denied the man Saints fans feared would send them into the play-offs, Theo Bair.

None of that would have mattered if Ross County had beaten Aberdeen but – after an agonising wait on the pitch – they could only draw 2-2 and Saints were safe on goal difference.

Craig Levein was true to his word that he wouldn’t let the possibility of two extra games being added to Saints’ season affect his team selection for this one.

There was only one change to the side that started the last two, with Matt Smith replacing Stevie May in a 4-4-2 formation.

Smith was on the right of midfield and Graham Carey the left.

Any good fortune would certainly have been gratefully received and there was nearly a huge slice of luck coming Saints’ way on nine minutes.

Sam Nicholson’s attempted clearance of a Drey Wright cross was smashed into Clark and the ball was looping towards Liam Kelly’s top corner when the Motherwell keeper unexpectedly got called into action.

There was no luck involved with the opening goal, which the visitors scored on 18 minutes.

Nicky Clark finds the net

After a tidy passing move, Carey sent over a superb cross from the left that was begging to be finished off.

Clark timed his run perfectly and put the ball into Kelly’s net from about six yards out.

Four minutes later, David Keltjens struck a long-range shot well but it was straight at the goalie.

Saints’ player of the year awards were virtually a clean sweep for Mitov and he came to his team’s rescue just after the half-hour mark when Motherwell were awarded a penalty for a Dan Phillips handball from a Georgie Gent corner.

Ex-Saint, Bair sent his spot-kick low to Mitov’s right and the Bulgarian produced a magnificent save to keep it out.

Motherwell were in control for the last 15 minutes of the first half but Saints hit them with an injury-time sucker punch to go into the break two ahead.

While home defenders hesitated, Sidibeh was switched on and headed the ball past Kelly.

The start of the second half was more about what was happening in Dingwall than at Fir Park.

Saints fans celebrated news that Aberdeen had taken a 2-1 lead and then when they thought it was 3-1 – before that Dons goal was chalked off.

All eyes were on this game just before the hour when Ryan McGowan and Liam Gordon pulled off a heroic six-yard box double block to deny Bair then Lennon Miller when both looked certain to score.

It was all getting too close for comfort and Mitov could only watch as a Blair Spittal shot came back off the post and then be thankful that it rebounded straight to him.

On an afternoon of play-off plot twists here and in the Highlands, County levelled the scores in their game as Levein made his first substitution to try and keep hold of what they had – Andy Considine for Clark.

Motherwell scored in the fourth minute of stoppage time through Moses Ebiye to make the scoreline 2-1 but Saints saw out the last few seconds for victory.

They then had to hang about on the pitch until the full-time score at Victoria Park was confirmed and the celebrations in front of over 700 elated (and utterly relieved) Saints fans could begin.

Player ratings

Mitov 8, McGowan 8.5, Gordon 8, MacPherson 8, Clark 7.5 (Considine 64), Carey 7.5, Wright 7.5, Sidibeh 8 (Kimpioka, 74), M Smith 7 (May, 90), Keltjens 7, Phillips 6.5. Subs not used – Richards, Jaiyesimi, Kucheriavyi, Olufunwa, Franczak, C Smith.

Star man – Ryan McGowan

There were a number of candidates, including Mitov of course, but a goal-line block and numerous other perfectly timed tackles from McGowan edge it for the veteran defender.