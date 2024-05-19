St Johnstone are staying up – Perth side beat Mothewell as Ross County could only draw on dramatic final day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone are staying up – Perth side beat Mothewell as Ross County could only draw on dramatic final day

The Perth side will not need to go into the play-offs.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone are staying up.
St Johnstone are staying up. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone secured their Premiership status on a dramatic survival Sunday that put their supporters through the emotional wringer.

The Perth side produced one of their best displays of the season when they needed it most – and the footballing gods smiled on them at long last.

Goals from Nicky Clark and Adama Sidibeh earned them a 2-1 victory, with Dimitar Mitov a hero yet again by making a penalty save in between those goals.

Ironically, he denied the man Saints fans feared would send them into the play-offs, Theo Bair.

None of that would have mattered if Ross County had beaten Aberdeen but – after an agonising wait on the pitch – they could only draw 2-2 and Saints were safe on goal difference.

Liam Gordon and Dimitar Mitov at full-time. Image: SNS.

Craig Levein was true to his word that he wouldn’t let the possibility of two extra games being added to Saints’ season affect his team selection for this one.

There was only one change to the side that started the last two, with Matt Smith replacing Stevie May in a 4-4-2 formation.

Smith was on the right of midfield and Graham Carey the left.

Any good fortune would certainly have been gratefully received and there was nearly a huge slice of luck coming Saints’ way on nine minutes.

Liam Kelly makes an early save. Image: SNS.

Sam Nicholson’s attempted clearance of a Drey Wright cross was smashed into Clark and the ball was looping towards Liam Kelly’s top corner when the Motherwell keeper unexpectedly got called into action.

There was no luck involved with the opening goal, which the visitors scored on 18 minutes.

Nicky Clark finds the net

After a tidy passing move, Carey sent over a superb cross from the left that was begging to be finished off.

Clark timed his run perfectly and put the ball into Kelly’s net from about six yards out.

Nicky Clark scores to make it 1-0.
Nicky Clark scores to make it 1-0. Image: SNS.

Four minutes later, David Keltjens struck a long-range shot well but it was straight at the goalie.

Saints’ player of the year awards were virtually a clean sweep for Mitov and he came to his team’s rescue just after the half-hour mark when Motherwell were awarded a penalty for a Dan Phillips handball from a Georgie Gent corner.

Ex-Saint, Bair sent his spot-kick low to Mitov’s right and the Bulgarian produced a magnificent save to keep it out.

Motherwell were in control for the last 15 minutes of the first half but Saints hit them with an injury-time sucker punch to go into the break two ahead.

Adama Sidibeh scores to make it 2-0.
Adama Sidibeh scores to make it 2-0. Image: SNS.

While home defenders hesitated, Sidibeh was switched on and headed the ball past Kelly.

The start of the second half was more about what was happening in Dingwall than at Fir Park.

Saints fans celebrated news that Aberdeen had taken a 2-1 lead and then when they thought it was 3-1 – before that Dons goal was chalked off.

The St Johnstone fans helped their team over the line. Image: SNS.

All eyes were on this game just before the hour when Ryan McGowan and Liam Gordon pulled off a heroic six-yard box double block to deny Bair then Lennon Miller when both looked certain to score.

It was all getting too close for comfort and Mitov could only watch as a Blair Spittal shot came back off the post and then be thankful that it rebounded straight to him.

On an afternoon of play-off plot twists here and in the Highlands, County levelled the scores in their game as Levein made his first substitution to try and keep hold of what they had – Andy Considine for Clark.

Motherwell scored in the fourth minute of stoppage time through Moses Ebiye to make the scoreline 2-1 but Saints saw out the last few seconds for victory.

They then had to hang about on the pitch until the full-time score at Victoria Park was confirmed and the celebrations in front of over 700 elated (and utterly relieved) Saints fans could begin.

Player ratings

Mitov 8, McGowan 8.5, Gordon 8, MacPherson 8, Clark 7.5 (Considine 64), Carey 7.5, Wright 7.5, Sidibeh 8 (Kimpioka, 74), M Smith 7 (May, 90), Keltjens 7, Phillips 6.5. Subs not used – Richards, Jaiyesimi, Kucheriavyi, Olufunwa, Franczak, C Smith.

Star man – Ryan McGowan

There were a number of candidates, including Mitov of course, but a goal-line block and numerous other perfectly timed tackles from McGowan edge it for the veteran defender.

Conversation