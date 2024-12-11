How to replace Sven Sprangler – 3 options for St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari assessed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How to replace Sven Sprangler – 3 options for St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari assessed

The Austrian midfielder will miss the game against St Mirren through suspension.

Aaron Essel warms up ahead of St Johnstone's game against Aberdeen.
Could Aaron Essel replace Sven Sprangler? Image: SNS.
By Eric Nicolson

Sven Sprangler has arguably been St Johnstone’s best and most consistent player since Simo Valakari took over from Craig Levein.

His importance to the Perth cause has rocketed from being an unused substitute to the first name on the team sheet.

Not only has Sprangler been a highly effective barrier in front of the Saints backline, he has also showcased the ball-playing ability a Valakari team needs to pass its way up the pitch rather than adopting a more direct approach.

The 29-year-old picked up his sixth yellow card of the Premiership campaign against Aberdeen at the weekend, however.

And, as a consequence, he will serve a one-game suspension when St Mirren visit McDiarmid Park this weekend.

Courier Sport assesses the options open to Valakari to replace Sprangler for the clash with the Buddies.

Lewis Neilson

Before Aberdeen last Saturday, the on-loan Hearts man hadn’t started a game for Saints since the last time they faced St Mirren, which was at the end of October.

On both occasions, he played as a defender.

Neilson has been the Mr Versatile all squads need, having operated in every position in the back four and in central midfield.

Ironically, the most minutes he has played as midfielder under Valakari were when he replaced Sprangler at half-time in the defeat to Motherwell last month.

Neilson helped turn the game in Saints’ favour that day, with a 45-minute display that will no doubt have stuck in his manager’s mind.

He isn’t the most creative option available to Valakari but he’s probably the lowest risk one, with the keenest sense of danger.

Lewis Neilson in action for St Johnstone against Aberdeen.
Lewis Neilson played at right-back against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

The complication could be, however, that Neilson is needed at right-back, which was the case at Pittodrie.

If Andre Raymond is still out, it’s likely Drey Wright will continue to cover for him on the left.

Should the Trinidad and Tobago international return, that would free-up Wright to return to the side of the pitch he has made a career on and Neilson for a move further forward into the Sprangler slot.

Aaron Essel

The Ghana under-23 international is every bit as robust and combative as Neilson.

He’s also a more natural central midfielder (that’s his best position, according to Valakari) even though he’s another you can put into the ‘versatile’ bracket.

The 19-year-old has a high ceiling for development and, early in the season, showed enough to suggest Levein recruited a real asset for the club on a long-term contract.

Essel produced a mature performance in the middle of the park, which belied his years, when Saints beat Kilmarnock at Rugby Park, indicating he had learned lessons from a League Cup red card at Alloa and an SPFL Trust Trophy challenge on a Brechin City player that should have earned him another one.

St Johnstone midfielder Aaron Essel makes a tackle in the game against Rangers.
Aaron Essel got game-time against Rangers. Image: SNS.

However, he has yet to start under Valakari.

In fact, he hasn’t seen much action full-stop.

His total game-time since the change of manager remains less than 90 minutes.

It would be a bold call to give Essel his first start in midfield since mid-September in this match.

Change of formation

The midfield diamond has worked well for Valakari over the last few weeks.

It has helped make the best out of a squad of players which lacks pace out wide and enabled the Finn to get three forwards into his team, albeit Nicky Clark is more of a midfielder than striker in this system.

Could this be the right time to tweak it, though?

If he deployed a 4-2-3-1, that would mean Valakari wouldn’t have to replace Sprangler like for like and would open up the possibility of Jason Holt and Matt Smith combining as a partnership in front of the backline.

St Johnstone midfielder Jason Holt closes down an Aberdeen player.
Jason Holt is capable of playing a deeper role for St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

In-form Makenzie Kirk could play as a lone striker, with Benji Kimpioka operating on the left of the three behind him, Clark in the middle and Graham Carey on the right.

It would also carry an element of surprise now that opposition coaches have had a chance to study Valakari’s 4-1-2-1-2 set-up.

Conversation