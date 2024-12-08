3 St Johnstone talking points from Aberdeen draw as Nicky Clark midfield rebirth hailed

St Johnstone combined doggedness in defence with midfield slickness to claim a well-deserved draw in Aberdeen.

After the blow of losing Croatian centre-half Bozo Mikulic to injury in the warm-up, Saints stood firm at the back to keep the Dons at arm’s length.

Meanwhile, aided by shrewd, skilful midfield play and the willingness to run – both in and out of possession – of their strikers, SImo Valakari’s side carried a threat of their own throughout.

The manager shared his belief at full-time that his team had enjoyed the better chances – and admitted to a tinge of disappointment that their reward was not greater.

But regardless of the outcome, it was a performance that illustrated the progress made under Valakari’s stewardship – and hinted at even better times to come.

Nicky Clark’s midfield rebirth

Nicky Clark has built his reputation upon years of sharp, deadly striking play.

When Simo Valakari arrived at McDiarmid Park, he saw something different in the 33-year-old.

Clark his been employed at the attacking tip of the Saints boss’ preferred – at least for the time being – midfield diamond.

At Pittodrie, He had Jason Holt and Matt Smith behind him to the left and right, with Sven Sprangler just in front of the back four.

There was not a single failure amongst the quartet.

Sprangler’s tenacity is increasingly matched by serious class on the ball, while Holt and Smith are top technicians, willing and able to take the ball in the tightest of circumstances and recycle it successfully.

Clark’s role, aptly given his status as club captain, is probably best described as being akin to an attacking quarterback – and he increasingly looks a class act in the position.

At full-time, Valakari hailed his performance, explaining: “I know Nicky would like to be up there as a striker but now he plays almost… not almost… like a midfielder.

“He was there for us winning second balls and defending from the front, because he’s very clever. He understands the game.

“He is the glue for our team. He is the player who [can use his experience] to start our pressing then the other players can take their reference point from him.

“Then, with the ball, he can play round corners and, still, from this deeper position he can carry a goal threat arriving in the box.

“Overall, from Nicky, that was a big, captain’s performance.”

Whether Clark will be satisfied to take on the deeper role longer term remains to be seen.

But it cannot be overstated how comfortable – and effective – he is looking there.

Defensive adaptation

He may only have made three appearances for Saints, but Bozo Mikulic’s impact in defence has been notable.

So when the big Croatian, who was listed in the starting XI, pulled up injured in the warm-up, it sparked concern amongst fans.

The back four was already in “makeshift” territory, with Drey Wright shifted from right to left-back, covering for the injured Andre Raymond and Barry Douglas, and Lewis Neilson, a centre-back by trade, deployed on the right.

With Kyle Cameron drafted in centrally alongside Jack Sanders just 15 minutes before kick-off, it felt like the upheaval could hardly fail to have an impact.

On the contrary, Cameron was a solid addition next to the ever-improving Sanders (who was again impressive), while Wright and Neilson both turned in eye-catching performances.

Dons winger Shayden Morris was shackled to the extent that he was withdrawn at half-time and while his replacement, Duk, did get the better of Neilson to hit the by-line and cut the ball back for Leighton Clarkson’s equaliser, that was pretty much all he managed.

On the front foot, Neilson proved himself a decent wide option, using his size, pace and power to confound his opponents on a couple of occasions.

All things considered, it was a solid afternoon for those at the back.

Good omens

The progress made at St Johnstone in a relatively short time under Simo Valakari has been remarkable.

In just under 10 weeks, players who before looked uninspired and a team that looked largely directionless are now buzzing and purposeful.

Valakari is creating an identity for his side – and it’s one characterised by comfort in possession first and foremost.

Saints did not win at Pittodrie. But, as Valakari rightly pointed out, they certainly had the chances to.

Yet there’s no agony of the type normally associated with a missed opportunity. Only optimism, because the evidence of the work being done by the manager, his coaches and his players is clear to see.

This St Johnstone team has already made progress. And it will continue to do so.

If this manager can achieve with players he inherited what he has done up to now, it’s difficult not to get excited when wondering what he could do with players chosen by him, according to his principles.

The January transfer window is going to play a huge role in how Saints’ season pans out.

Valakari has shown he is worthy of being backed in the market.

If he is, the second half of this already fascinating campaign could – that’s COULD – be pretty special.