Home News Dundee

Dundee actor Brian Cox hits out at Trump again – but admits he ‘quite a loudmouth too’

The actor, who grew up in Lochee, admits he was 'shocked' by the US presidential election result.

By Neil Henderson
Dundee actor Brian Cox.
Dundee actor Brian Cox. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Dundee actor Brian Cox has hit out at US President-elect Donald Trump  – but has admitted he too can be “quite a loudmouth”.

The Succession star, 78, slammed Trump’s return to the White House and those who elected him.

Cox, now a US citizen himself, branded the recent election result as “shocking” and admitted that he struggles to understand why Trump commands so much support.

Brian Cox as media mogul Logan Roy.
Cox as media mogul Logan Roy. Image: HBO/Shutterstock

“The penny doesn’t seem to drop about him,” Cox told The Guardian.

“I can’t understand it.”

Dundee actor said he was ‘shocked’ by US election result

The Dundee actor’s comments chime with a similar tirade against Trump delivered live on air during Channel 4’s election coverage last month.

Cox called Trump “a monster” and claimed he was “deeply mentally unstable” and wanted to be a “dictator”.

Brian Cox on Channel 4 on US election night.
Brian Cox on Channel 4 on US election night.

In his latest interview, he also said: “We don’t understand who the f*** we are. We really don’t.

“We have no f****** clue who we are.

“How did we get to a stage where 80 million Americans will elect this f******, you know, to become president.”

He later added: “It just makes me realise people are stupid.”

‘I can be quite a loudmouth’

The Dundonian, famed for diverse characters such as serial murderer Hannibal Lecter, media mogul Logan Roy, and idiot would-be politician Bob Servant, admits the recent US election has made him question his residency in America.

“I’ve got to [stay] because my sons are there,” he said.

“But I’ll try to spend as much time here as I can.”

Aside from his obvious dislike of Trump, Cox, who grew up in Lochee, admitted he too could be “quite a loudmouth” when he wanted to be.

“I feel I’ve upset a few people over the years,” said Cox.

“The problem is, I can be quite a loudmouth.

“Sometimes I have been fairly volatile, and I think, ‘Why the f*** did you say that?’”

