Dundee art gallery to close after 25 years leaving owner heartbroken

Falling sales blamed for the decision to close after 25 years

By Neil Henderson
Gallery Q on Nethergate in Dundee.
Gallery Q on Nethergate in Dundee is to close after 25 years. Image: Gallery Q

Dundee art gallery and retailer – Gallery Q – is to close for good after 25 years

The gallery, situated Nethergate, next to the Queens Hotel and just yards from Dundee Contemporary Arts, will close later this month.

Owner, Lucinda Middleton said the decision to close was “heart-breaking”.

She added that its current and final exhibition marked the “end of an era” for Gallery Q.

Falling sales have been blamed for the decision.

Dundee art gallery to close after 25 years

She said: “Over the past 25 years from its first iteration as the Queen’s Gallery, then Gallery Q, and finally Gallery Q Dundee, the gallery has enjoyed a respected position amongst Scottish art galleries.

“Now, despite all our efforts, we find it is impossible to continue and have made the heart-breaking decision to close the gallery at Christmas.

Gallery Q, Nethergate, Dundee.
Gallery Q, Nethergate, Dundee. Image: Google Street View

“Even though people come into the gallery every day and compliment the displays and range of artworks, not enough of them actually buy and the bottom line is that this is a business and you cannot run a business without income.”

Established in 1999 the outlet specialises in original art, as well as jewellery, ceramics, sculpture, and glass.

The gallery, situated over two floors, has hosted regular exhibitions from artists from around the world.

‘Heart-braking’ decision to close

It also prided itself on supporting young emerging artists and makers across Scotland.

The gallery’s owner also thanked its customers and those who had supported the Gallery over the past 25 years.

She said: “We would like to thank you all for taking an active interest in the gallery by subscribing to this newsletter, it has been gratifying to know so many people appreciate what we have been doing.

“I would like to add a personal apology for not sending this out earlier, it has been extremely difficult.”

