What do you do if you have RAAC in your Dundee or Angus property?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Dundee

What do you do if you have RAAC in your Dundee or Angus property?

Decay-prone concrete has been found in hundreds of homes across the regions.

Houses in Southampton Place in Dundee are among those which have Raac. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Houses in Southampton Place in Dundee are among those which have Raac. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
By Laura Devlin

Decay-prone concrete has been found to be present in hundreds of homes across Dundee and Angus.

Reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) was used as a cheaper and lighter alternative to heavier concrete in both public and private buildings.

But last year concerns emerged about the durability of the material, which was primarily used between the 1950s and the 1990s.

This led to local authorities across the UK inspecting their housing stock to determine if the concrete is present.

In both Dundee and Angus, numerous council houses are impacted.

The local authorities for Fife and Perth and Kinross say they do not believe any of their housing stock has been constructed using Raac.

But how many houses in Dundee and Angus are impacted and what is the council’s advice to those who are worried about their home?

Dundee

Although used elsewhere in floors and wall panels, in Dundee Raac was used solely in roofs.

Dundee City Council (DCC) have determined 81 blocks of flats and 293 cottages in the city have Raac present.

Of the affected properties, two blocks of flats and 131 cottages are privately owned.

Wayne Hoskins is among those whose Dundee property has Raac. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

Structural engineers have inspected all of the 79 blocks of flats which are either mixed tenure or wholly owned by the council, and the 162 cottages owned by DCC.

These have been categorised frequency of re-inspection required: 12 months, six months or remedial action required.

Of the two blocks of flats and two individual flats where remedial action is required, a project is currently being designed to remove and replace the roofs.

In fully tenanted properties, the costs will be met by the council, while in mixed tenure blocks, the council will be entitled to recharge owners for their share of the costs.

Flats in Southampton Place have been found to have Raac. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

DCC says it has no ongoing maintenance responsibilities or liability towards owners who bought their former council properties under the ‘Right to Buy’ scheme.

This also extends to any subsequent owners.

Homeowners are being notified of the council’s findings and advised to urgently seek independent structural advice before undertaking any necessary action.

Further information can be found at the housing and construction section on the Dundee City Council website.

Angus

All relevant Angus Council tenants have been contacted to undertake preliminary and precautionary inspections of all suspected properties where Raac may be present.

These inspections allow the council to gather essential information to determine if Raac is present, and bring forward a programme of repairs, if required.

Those living in former council owned properties where Raac was used in the construction have also been contacted and advice provided.

Raac was found in the roofs of some homes in Monifieth’s Milton Street. Image: Google.

Angus Council adds: “If you are a homeowner or landlord and you suspect or have been made aware that Raac could have been used in the construction of your property, you may wish to consult your own professional advisors including a building surveyor or structural engineer and speak with your home insurance company for further advice.

“If you are a private tenant and you suspect or have been made aware that RAAC could have been used in the construction of your property, you should speak with your landlord in the first instance to discuss your concerns.”

Reputable building surveyors and structural engineers in your local area can be found here:

What is the independent advice?

The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors advises members of the public not to attempt to identify whether there is Raac in their building themselves.

Instead, those concerned should use a suitably qualified professional, such as an RICS chartered building surveyor or chartered structural engineer.

They that whilst Raac poses durability and structural concerns, there is no evidence to suggest it poses any other health risk.

We are looking to speak to those whose lives have been impacted by the crumbling concrete.

If your home is affected by the Raac crisis, please email news@dcthomson.co.uk.

More from Dundee

General view of St Margaret's Home in Dundee
Former Dundee care home could be turned into student flats
City Quay
Woman not guilty of sexual assault at Dundee wedding
Paul McQueen, general manager at the Old Bank Bar, with assistant manager Ewan Hamilton and team leader Carrie Jefferey. Image: Greene King
Dundee pub to open doors for homeless people on Christmas Day
The latest care inspections include Forfar After School Club at Langlands Primary School. Image: Paul Reid
Care round-up: Child supervision fears at Forfar after-school club and medication issues at Newport…
Gallery Q on Nethergate in Dundee.
Dundee art gallery to close after 25 years leaving owner heartbroken
2
Dundee actor Brian Cox.
Dundee actor Brian Cox hits out at Trump again - but admits he 'quite…
15
Simeon Chien playing guitar on stage.
'Music helps me cope with my autism - it made me the person I…
Dundee Sheriff Court
Tiny Dundee thief sneaked through cat flap to steal house's wine supply
Dundee University faces a £30 million budget shortfall and principal Iain Gillespie has resigned. Image: University of Dundee
Iain Gillespie: Downfall of the ‘five-star’ principal who could not escape Dundee University financial…
14
Taught by Muhammad to end food deliveries
Dundee's first foodbank delivery service for vulnerable people closing after 10 years
6

Conversation